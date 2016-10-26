11 Family-Friendly Movies to Stream or Rent This Halloween

It’s almost that time of the year for costumes, candy, and pumpkin carving. If you’re looking to plan a movie night with your family on Halloween (or the weekend before), here’s a list with enough variety and fun to satisfy many different tastes— whether you need something tame to introduce the holiday to your tiny tot or something on the spookier side.

Of course, no list is complete without It's the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown—hopefully you had a chance to watch this classic (which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year), when it aired last week. (If not, it's available on demand on ABC.) And for those who haven’t introduced their kiddos to the Harry Potter series, this Halloween might be a good time to start. But fear not (pun intended), if you're looking for other options, check out these 9 choices, using our scare-o-meter of flashlights to help guide you.

0 Flashlights = nothing too scary

1 flashlight = a few spooky surprises

2 flashlights = gasp-inducing

3 flashlights = some jump-in-your seat moments

4 flashlights = hide your eyes scares