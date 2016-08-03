The 5 Best-Dressed Superheroes of All Time

Lena Felton
Aug 03, 2016

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a... super-stylish superhero! In tandem with this week’s Suicide Squad release, we've rounded up a list of some of the big screen’s best-dressed heroes. These characters have gone above and beyond the call of duty, proving that everyone should be saving the world in more than just tights and drab capes.

After you're done scrolling throug this list, check out our picks for the five best-dressed villains of all time, because looking good isn't only for the good guys.

Christian Bale as Bruce Wayne/Batman, The Dark Knight Rises

As Batman in The Dark Knight Rises, Christian Bale proves that you can never go wrong in black. His Batsuit, which recently went up for auction, is sleek, practical, and outlines those chiseled abs just enough. Bruce Wayne looks as sharp off-duty, too—he sports custom Giorgio Armani suits in charcoal gray to complement his billionaire persona.

Jennifer Garner as Elektra, Elektra

In Daredevil, Jennifer Garner stars opposite Ben Affleck as Elektra, a gifted martial artist who avenges her father’s murder and is eventually killed. But the sai-wielding assassin is revived for Elektra, a spin-off of the first film. In her eponymous movie, Elektra is the star of the show, and she looks the part: She ditches her black leather two-piece suit from Daredevil for a red-hot satin bustier and matching pants.

Chris Pratt as Peter Quill, Guardians of the Galaxy

We already love Chris Pratt in his totally normal, non-heroic roles, so when he stars as Peter Quill in Guardians of the Galaxy, all we can do is swoon. Quill brings together a hodge-podge group of aliens to stop evil Ronan from taking control of the universe, and he looks great while doing so. A fitted leather jacket and the perfect amount of scruff? We're definitely rooting for that.

Lynda Carter as Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman TV series

When Lynda Carter started playing Wonder Woman on TV in 1975, the role would forever be changed. Nerdy Diana Prince turns into va-va-voom Wonder Woman with a simple spin, losing the glasses and button-ups for a revealing and patriotic one-piece. And Carter's super-toned bod? Major #superherogoals.

Will Smith as John Hancock, Hancock

Hancock (Will Smith) is a bit sloppy—in both his superhero duties and style—at the beginning of this hilarious action movie, but publicist Ray (Jason Bateman) starts to turn things around, starting with Hancock’s look. The new and improved Hancock rocks a tight black leather jacket and pants (and actually starts doing his job), proving that a power outfit can go a long way.

