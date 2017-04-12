The 10 Most Iconic Denim Moments in Film

Denim has a special place in every person's wardrobe, so it comes as no surprise that the sturdy cotton fabric is well represented in the movies, too. After all, it's comfortable, flattering, and transcends time, age, and gender. From the burgeoning young baseball stars of The Sandlot to Ryan Gosling's Canadian Tuxedo in Drive, here's a comprehensive list of the best jeans onscreen.

Breakfast at Tiffany's, 1961

While there's no shortage of fashion moments in this legendary rom-com, one of the sweetest scenes is when Holly Golightly (Audrey Hepburn) plays guitar on her windowsill in blue jeans. 

Grease, 1978

Danny Zuko and his fellow T-Birds were seldom seen around the halls of Rydell High without their cuffed jeans (and custom leather jackets).

The Outsiders, 1983

Denim is the distinguishing wardrobe of the poor Greasers in Francis Ford Coppola's ensemble drama about a rivalry between two boy gangs. 

The Breakfast Club, 1985

Few cinematic looks are more iconic than John Bender (Judd Nelson) in a rugged jean jacket, throwing his fist in the air. 

Thelma & Louise, 1991

Badass fugitives Thelma Dickinson (Geena Davis) and Louise Sawyer (Susan Sarandon) make an iconic denim duo while embarking on an epic journey in a '66 Thunderbird.

The Sandlot, 1993

In this nostalgic coming-of-age film, a group of neighborhood boys play in a pickup baseball game every day, sporting jeans, T-shirts, and PF Flyers. 

Dazed and Confused, 1993

Seeing as the '70s were synonymous with bell-bottoms and overalls, it makes sense that both styles of denim would be showcased in Richard Linklater's cult-favorite comedy.

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, 2005

A pair of old jeans—that miraculously fit four different-sized friends—is at the center of the plot in this teen drama, based on the YA novel of the same name.

Brokeback Mountain, 2005

Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal star as two cowboys who pursue a hidden relationship in remote Wyoming, clad in the requisite western uniform of jeans and denim shirts. 

Drive, 2011

Considering Ryan Gosling is Canadian, it's only fitting that his character in Drive would rock a Canadian Tuxedo (a denim jacket paired with jeans) with purpose. 

