These 14 Celebrities Look Just Like the Icons They Played on Screen

Many celebrities have tried their hand at playing the former First Lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy, but some might argue that Natalie Portman has succeeded at bringing the icon to life like no actress before. In the biopic Jackie, out Dec. 2, the Oscar-winner nails Kennedy’s breathy accent, perfect posture, and private grief as the worst moments of her life played out on the most public stage.

From her coiffed bob to her doe eyes and quiet elegance, Portman has captured the First Lady’s essence in a haunting 99 minutes of screen time. As we cue up Fandango and order our tickets to see the actress’s buzzy biopic for ourselves, we’ve rounded up 13 more stars that were dead-ringers for the icons they played on screen.

Jamie Foxx took home the Academy Award for Best Actor for his spot-on portrayal of Ray Charles in the 2004 Ray, while Jennifer Lopez became a household name when she took on the role of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez in 1997.

