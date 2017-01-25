Baywatch Stars Brave the Cold to Assure Us “Summer Is Coming"

Hankering for another chance to stare at Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson's chiseled abs? Or Alexandra Daddario and Priyanka Chopra's sculpted legs? Look no further, we have your solution: The Baywatch character posters were just released on Wednesday, and show the entire cast in all of their muscular, bathing suit–clad glory.

The posters channel HBO Game of Thrones with the tagline "Don't Worry, Summer Is Coming" and feature the main characters Matt Brody (Efron), Mitch Buchannon (Johnson), Summer Quinn (Daddario), and villain Victoria Leeds (Chopra) as well as Stephanie Holden (Ilfenesh Hadera), Ronnie (Jon Bass), and, of course, C.J. Parker (Kelly Rohrbach). They're all clad in bathing suits and sparse winter gear (save for Chopra, who wears a sexy white dress) as they stand in the midst of a snowstorm.

The only thing missing here is a shivering Jon Snow.

We can't wait for the film to hit theaters on May 26 but until then at least we have these posters (and the hilarious movie trailer) to tide us over. Scroll down below to take a look!