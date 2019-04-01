The Best New Movies to Go See This April
It's that touchy time of year when our brains and bodies are ready for spring, but the season isn't really around yet. You may still be facing down 30-degree temps, or gray, rainy days. And unfortunately, there's nothing you can do about that. Our advice? Hide out indoors until it passes. And what better place to camp out than the movie theater?
There's a full slate of films coming out this month that will keep everyone entertained, from kids to thrill seekers, to horror fanatics and everyone in between. Elle Fanning singing Ariana Grande? A new Pet Sematary? Harry Styles in something?! There's a lot to look forward to at the multiplex this month. And we'll finally see the premiere of Little, a Freaky-Friday-esque film based on an idea by Black-ish star Marsai Martin. Not only does the 14-year-old star in the film, but she's also executive producing it. Obviously that will be a can't-miss April 2019 new release. Keep reading for the rest.
Watch: Right Now: Lupita Nyong'o on Watching 'Us'
The Best of Enemies
April 5
Based on a true story, Taraji P. Henson stars as civil rights activist Ann Atwater, who leads the charge against the Ku Klux Klan's opposition to school integration in North Carolina. The formidable Sam Rockwell plays Klan leader C.P. Ellis.
Pet Sematary
April 5
If you're a fan of Stephen King novels and their big-screen adaptations, then you're in luck this month. This one follows a family who moves to a rural town in the woods, where the line between folklore and reality blurs at a nearby cemetery for pets. Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz and John Lithgow star in this spooky thriller.
Teen Spirit
April 5
If you had no idea Elle Fanning could sing, you're not alone! But this surprising role sees her performing tunes by Robyn, Ellie Goulding, Tegan & Sara, Carly Rae Jepsen and many more. Fanning plays Violet, a shy teenager who enters a local singing competition in hopes of escaping the small town life. The impressive soundtrack also boasts numbers by Ariana Grande, Katy Perry and No Doubt, to name a few.
After
April 12
This may have started out as One Direction fanfiction (yes, you read that correctly!), but Anna Todd's online book is now a full-fledged worldwide phenomenon. The big-screen adaptation stars Josephine Langford as Tessa Young, an over-achieving college freshman who's something of a goody-two-shoes until she meets a mysterious boy named Hardin (*cough* Harry Styles *cough*) who throws her for a loop. We've all been there, girl!
Little
April 12
There's nothing better than a Freaky Friday-esque body swap, and that's exactly what's going on here. Regina Hall plays an intense tech mogul who is magically transformed into her younger self (played by Black-ish star Marsai Martin). The best part? 14-year old Martin is an executive producer on the film — and it's based on her idea! Issa Rae and Justin Hartley also star.
Missing Link
April 12
Follow the adventure of a lifetime, as legendary Yeti, Mr. Link, travels far and wide to find his long-lost relatives. With explorers Sir Lionel Frost and Adelina Fortnight by his side, there's no obstacle he can't overcome. You'll recognize the voices of major stars like Zach Galifianakis, Hugh Jackman, Zoe Saldana and Timothy Olyphant.
The Curse of La Llorona
April 19
You'll jump out of your skin watching a social worker named Anna (played by Linda Cardellini) defend her family from La Llorona – the infamous ghost from Latin folklore who makes her way to 1970s Los Angeles to stalk the night and swipe children. We've got chills just thinking about it!
Little Woods
April 19
Tessa Thompson and Lily James play Ollie and Deb, two estranged sisters living in an underserved fracking town in North Dakota. When their mother dies, leaving them with only a few days to pay her mortgage, the duo are forced to partake in some dangerous activities to avoid foreclosure – and to solve some other unforeseen issues looming over them.
Under the Silver Lake
April 19
This indie crime drama centers on a young man named Sam (played by Andrew Garfield) who becomes enchanted by an enigmatic woman named Sarah (played by Riley Keough). When Sarah suddenly disappears, Sam sets out on a quest across Los Angeles to find her, but it turns out to be way more than he bargained for.
Avengers: Endgame
April 26
If you haven't seen Avengers: Infinity War yet, it's time to stop putting it off! This trip to the Marvel universe picks up where we last left off, with the entire world dealing with the havoc brought on by the evil Thanos. The remaining Avengers must assemble once more to restore order to the universe.