The Best New Movies to Go See This April

It's that touchy time of year when our brains and bodies are ready for spring, but the season isn't really around yet. You may still be facing down 30-degree temps, or gray, rainy days. And unfortunately, there's nothing you can do about that. Our advice? Hide out indoors until it passes. And what better place to camp out than the movie theater?

There's a full slate of films coming out this month that will keep everyone entertained, from kids to thrill seekers, to horror fanatics and everyone in between. Elle Fanning singing Ariana Grande? A new Pet Sematary? Harry Styles in something?! There's a lot to look forward to at the multiplex this month. And we'll finally see the premiere of Little, a Freaky-Friday-esque film based on an idea by Black-ish star Marsai Martin. Not only does the 14-year-old star in the film, but she's also executive producing it. Obviously that will be a can't-miss April 2019 new release. Keep reading for the rest.

