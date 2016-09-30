American Honey’s Sasha Lane Opens Up About the Film’s Wild Ride

Among the most talked about about films on the 2016 festival circuit was American Honey—indie distributor A24’s coming of age tale that’s been making waves ever since it first hit the scene, and took home the coveted jury prize at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. The story follows a teenage girl named Star (played by newcomer Sasha Lane), who falls for Jake (played by Shia LaBeouf), the leader of a traveling magazine sales troop chock-full of misfits. Before she knows it, Star joins the crew on the road, where the she and her cohorts live a sometimes dangerous, but always fun life of partying and, of course, love.

According to the buzzy flick’s star, filming was just as much of an adventure as the one that played out on screen. In fact, Hollywood neophyte Lane, who credits Rihanna and Lisa Bonet as her favorite style icons, told InStyle at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival that her favorite part of attending the festivals was reuniting with her beloved cast mates. “I miss them, so it’s nice to be back together and we can all just kind of hang out,” she shared.

And as far as working with more experienced actors like her now boyfriend LaBeouf and rising star Riley Keough? “Oh, it was amazing, because I appreciated and I respected the fact that they came in there just like us,” Lane gushed of her co-stars. “…It was great working with them and everyone.”

So, what else can you expect from this film besides an emotional roller-coaster of teenage angst and a killer soundtrack (the film features tunes by Rihanna, Bruce Springsteen, and Fetty Wap)? Lane hopes it’s a shift in perspective. “…These kids who are on the street that you think are just nothing have the most beautiful souls,” she said.

If you live in New York or Los Angeles, you can catch the American Honey in theaters today, Friday Sept. 30, before it opens nationwide.

With reporting by Angela Salazar and Jennifer Ferrise