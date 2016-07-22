10 Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie Cameos You Can't Miss

Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie hits theaters today, July 22, and we couldn't be more excited. After weeks of fondly reminiscing, anxiously awaiting, and enthusiastically discussing the cult-classic BBC series, the wait is finally over! And in case you hadn't already heard, the celebrity cameo situation in this flick is seriously on point.

Edina and Patsy (played by Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley, respectively) will be joined onscreen by a slew of stars, from a big screen funny girl, to a gaggle of top models. So, just to give you one more reason to get truly hyped for AbFab's silver screen reboot (as if you even needed another), we've rounded up the ten celeb cameos we're most excited about. Click through to see which stars you can count on seeing, and don't forget to catch Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie, in theaters today.