The 9 Movies You Can't Miss This Month

February is a short month, but that doesn't mean there's any shortage of new movies. Throughout awards season, it's easy to lose sight of films that aren't seeking trophies, but now that we're all caught up on the awards contenders (and winners), it's the perfect time to get back to our regularly scheduled batch of entertainment.

From romantic and sexy Valentine's Day-appropriate options to kid-friendly flicks to see with the whole fam, this month has something for everyone. Read on for the movies you absolutely can't miss! 

Rings

Feb. 3

We'll never forget the first time we saw that creepy, water-logged girl crawl right out of a TV screen back in 2002, and now she's back to exact her revenge on more unsuspecting victims. If your idea of a good time is being scared half to death, then this third installment of The Ring franchise is for you. Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz, Vincent D'Onofrio, Aimee Teegarden and Johnny Galecki star.

The Space Between Us

Feb. 3

This is by far the most futuristic love story you'll see this month. It centers on Gardner Elliot (played by Asa Butterfield), the first human born on Mars and Tulsa (played by Britt Robertson), the student who serves as his link to planet Earth. When Gardner is finally able to travel to Earth, he and Tulsa embark on a journey to discover how Gardner came to be. Along the way, they each learn a lot about themselves—and their feelings for one another.

 

The Lego Batman Movie

Feb. 10

Move over Ben Affleck, there's a new Batman in town—and he's a LEGO. Funnyman Will Arnett voices the brooding superhero as he embarks on a new adventure to save Gotham City from a set of evil (and hilarious!) villains. Michael Cera, Jenny Slate, Rosario DawsonZach Galifianakis and Mariah Carey are a few of the other voices you'll recognize. 

Fifty Shades Darker

Feb. 10

We've waited an entire year for the second installment of Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele's sexy romance, and now it's finally here! Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson return as the couple who introduced the masses to the erotic world of BDSM, but this time, it's not all whips, chains, and private planes. We'll get a bit more backstory on the ever mysterious Grey and the women who were in his life before Steele. Valentine's Day movie date? We think yes!

A United Kingdom

Feb. 10

This heart-wrenching period piece will remind you once again that love truly does conquer all. David Oyelowo stars as Prince Seretse Khama of Botswana, an African heir who puts his claim to the thrown on the line when he marries Ruth Williams (played by Rosamund Pike), a white woman from London. The kicker? It's based on a true story!

Fist Fight

Feb. 17

This slapstick comedy is just the antidote you need to cure your winter blues. Charlie Day stars as a teacher who gets challenged to a public brawl after he gets another teacher (played by Ice Cube) fired. When word gets out, hysteria ensues among both the faculty and the student body. Christina Hendricks, Jillian Bell and Kumail Nanjiani also star.

The Great Wall

Feb. 17

Game of Thrones lovers, listen up! This film might be able to fill the gaping void in our lives, if only for a couple of hours. Matt Damon stars as William Garin, a European soldier of fortune who becomes enmeshed in a fight to keep deadly monsters from crossing over the Great Wall of China. Can you see how this story kind of parallels the defense of The Wall against the White Walkers? In case you needed a more concrete connection, Pedro Pascal who played Oberyn Martell on GOT, stars as the trusty sidekick!

Tulip Fever

Feb. 24

There's no shortage of steamy romances this month. This one, set in 17th-century Netherlands, stars Oscar winner Alicia Vikander as Sofia, a beautiful young wife who has a torrid affair with an artist, Jan Van Loos (played by Dane Dehaan). Complicating matters is the fact that her rich husband (played by Christoph Waltz) is the one who commissioned the artist to paint their portrait. The adulterous young lovers invest in tulips (a huge craze at the time) in an effort to make enough money to run away together.

Get Out

Feb. 24

This mysterious horror film has had the Internet buzzing ever since the first trailer dropped online late last year. It follows a young black man (Daniel Kaluuya) who experiences a series of increasingly hair-raising occurrences on a weekend getaway to meet his white girlfriend's parents. We're spooked just thinking about it! Allison Williams plays Rose, and Bradley Whitford and Catherine Keener play her freaky parents. 

