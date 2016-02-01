9 Movies to Watch in February 2016

Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation (2), Lionsgate via Everett Collection
Sharon Clott Kanter
Feb 01, 2016 @ 4:45 pm

February’s slate of films delivers a mix of Valentine’s Day-ready rom-coms (How to Be Single and Tumbledown) and fashion-friendly flicks (Zoolander 2 and Crazy About Tiffany’s), plus a star-packed Coen Brothers movie (Hail, Caesar!), a Marvel addition (Deadpool), an underdog story (Eddie the Eagle), and an all-out stunt-filled film. Scroll down to find out the nine must-sees of February.

1 of 9 Universal Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection

Hail, Caesar!

Feb. 5
The Coen Brothers deliver another one of their cult classics with this stunningly-shot film about a Hollywood “fixer” (Josh Brolin), who is trying to keep his set of out-of-control stars out of trouble. Look for beautiful 1950s-inspired costumes and lots of beautiful faces including Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum, George Clooney, and more.

Advertisement
2 of 9 Dana Hawley/©Lionsgate/courtesy Everett Collection

The Choice

Feb. 5
Is this the next Notebook? The latest Nicholas Sparks book-to-movie stars Benjamin Walker and Teresa Palmer as neighbors who fall in love. When tragedy strikes, they have to figure out what to do—and it’s a choice that will change their lives. Yes, it’s sappy, but sometimes you just need a good chick flick. This delivers.

3 of 9 Tumbledown/Facebook

Tumbledown

Feb. 5
If you want something that will make you smile and probably tear up, go for Tumbledown. Starring Rebecca Hall as a widow who struggles to overcome the loss of her husband, she only finds herself smiling again when a New York writer named Andrew McDonnell (Jason Sudeikis) forces his way into her life. Dianna Agron and Joe Manganiello co-star in this non-traditional romantic comedy.

Advertisement
4 of 9 20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

Deadpool

Feb. 12
Ryan Reynolds stars as Marvel’s latest action hero, taking on the iconic role of special forces operative Wade Wilson, who turns into a superpower named Deadpool after a botched experiment. He has healing powers as a result, but is also left severely disfigured and on the hunt to unleash revenge on the person who ruined his life.

Advertisement
5 of 9 ©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

How to Be Single

Feb. 12
Just in time for Valentine’s Day, this girl-centric comedy emphasizes how women need to love themselves before finding love elsewhere, a message delivered through a cast of hilarious hotties—Alison Brie, Dakota Johnson, Leslie Mann, and Rebel Wilson.

Advertisement
6 of 9 Wilson Webb/©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

Zoolander 2

Feb. 12
Derek Zoolander (Ben Stiller) and Hansel (Owen Wilson) are back to flash their Blue Steels all over the globe, and this time the fashion world is on their side. Look out for cameos by designers, as well as stars like Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian West, Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, and more. Fun fact: Justin Theroux (aka Mr. Jennifer Ansiton) co-wrote the film.

Advertisement
7 of 9 Courtesy

Crazy About Tiffany’s 

Feb. 19
This documentary uncovers the allure behind Tiffany & Co., from its instantly recognizable Tiffany blue color to its birthing of the modern-day obsession with the engagement ring, to the iconic film starring Aubrey Hepburn, Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Find out things you never knew about the storied brand, plus, Jessica Biel, Katie Couric, Rachel Zoe, and Baz Luhrmann all appear to make their love for Tiffany’s officially known.

Advertisement
8 of 9 Open Road Films / courtesy Everett Collection

Triple 9

Feb. 26
Say hello to your next must-see heist film. Woody Harrelson, Casey Affleck, Anthony Mackie, Aaron Paul, Gal Gadot, Teresa Palmer, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Kate Winslet help tell the story of corrupt cops and criminals who join together to pull off a very epic and dangerous robbery. You won’t be able to miss the astounding stunt work—it will blow you away.

Advertisement
9 of 9 20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

Eddie the Eagle

Feb. 26
This is the underdog story of the year. Taron Egerton stars as Eddie Edwards in this sports drama, which tells the tale of the first ski jumper in Great Britain’s history. With the help of his coach, Bronson Peary (Hugh Jackman), Edwards overcomes all obstacles and odds to fly—yes, literally fly—toward his goal of the Winter Olympics. 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!