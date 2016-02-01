9 Movies to Watch in February 2016

Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation (2), Lionsgate via Everett Collection
February’s slate of films delivers a mix of Valentine’s Day-ready rom-coms (How to Be Single and Tumbledown) and fashion-friendly flicks (Zoolander 2 and Crazy About Tiffany’s), plus a star-packed Coen Brothers movie (Hail, Caesar!), a Marvel addition (Deadpool), an underdog story (Eddie the Eagle), and an all-out stunt-filled film. Scroll down to find out the nine must-sees of February.
