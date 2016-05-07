8 Movies to Watch With Mom this Weekend

Mother's Day is here again! We can't think of a better time to schedule some time doing what every mother loves but doesn't do nearly enough of: relaxing and watching movies. In order to help facilitate some mom's day R&R, we've taken the guesswork out of what to watch, by sharing some of our favorite mother-daughter movies. Whether your mom is a boss lady, a free spirit with an adventure streak, or even a super cool stepmom, our Mother's Day movie picks have your time with her covered.

Can't find what you're looking for on Netflix? Redbox carries some of the movies on this list and even more Mother's Day classics. And you can actually search for a movie online to make sure your nearest location carries it before trekking out to find it.

Keep scrolling to see our favorites for snuggling up with mom on her day!

