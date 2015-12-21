8 Golden Globe-Nominated Movies You Can Rent at Home

Courtesy of Everett Collection
Sharon Clott Kanter
Dec 21, 2015 @ 7:15 am

The Golden Globe nominations came out during the holiday season, which couldn’t be better timing. Now you can use your precious vacation days to catch up and watch all the nominated films and actors you haven’t had a chance to see all year—and you don’t even have to leave your house. Scroll down to find out which eight nominated films are fully rentable. Watch and get ready for the Golden Globes, which take place on Jan. 10. 

1 of 8 ©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

Mad Max: Fury Road  

This post-apocalyptic sc-fi adventure starring Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy should be your top priority. It earned two nominations: One for Best Motion Picture, Drama and one for Best Director for George Miller. It’s about time you see what all the fuss is about.

Where to Rent: Amazon, iTunes, Netflix, Google Play and Redbox

Advertisement
2 of 8 Courtesy Everett Collection

Ex Machina

This artificial intelligence sci-fi flick starring Oscar Isaac and Domnhall Gleeson as programmers will thrill—and perhaps scare—you, thanks to the flawless portrayal of a fully A.I. woman by Alicia Vikander. No wonder she scored a nod for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture.

Where to Rent: Netflix, Amazon, Redbox, Google PlayiTunes 

3 of 8 Courtesy Everett Collection

Danny Collins

Al Pacino earned a nod for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture in a Musical or Comedy for his titular role in this film, which co-stars Jennifer Garner, Annette Bening, and Bobby Cannavale. In it, Pacino plays an aging rock star who discovers his whole career could have been changed by receiving a letter telling him to stick to his vision by John Lennon.

Where to Rent: Netflix, Amazon, Redbox, iTunes

Advertisement
4 of 8 ©Universal/Courtesy Everett Collection

Trainwreck

Amy Schumer’s hilarious film about a commitment-phobe turned monogamist earned her two nominations: Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy and Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture in a Musical or Comedy.

Where to Rent: iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Netflix 

Advertisement
5 of 8 Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

Spy

Melissa McCarthy’s turn as a behind-the-scenes spy named Susan Cooper who is forced to take a turn in the field to save her co-worker (Jude Law) earned her a Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture in a Musical or Comedy.

Where to Rent: Redbox, iTunes, Amazon

Advertisement
6 of 8 ©Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

Inside Out 

This brilliant movie teaches kids about emotions through the story of Riley, an 11-year-old girl who is uprooted from her midwestern home when her family moves to San Francisco. Her emotions, a combination of joy, sadness, fear, disgust, and anger, help her through this difficult time, as well as her lovable imaginary friend, Bing Bong. Look for the recognizable voices, like Amy Poehler, Mindy Kaling, Bill Hader, and more. The movie earned a nomination for Best Motion Picture – Animated. 

Where to Rent: Redbox, Amazon, Google Play, iTunes

Advertisement
7 of 8 ©Lions Gate/Courtesy Everett Collection

Shaun the Sheep Movie

The makers of Wallace & Gromit put together this comedy for kids about a farmer who gets lost in the Big City. His flock, led by Shaun the Sheep, has to find him to get everyone back together. 

Where to Rent: Redbox, Netflix, Amazon, iTunes 

Advertisement
8 of 8 Infinitely Polar Bear/Facebook

Infinitely Polar Bear 

Mark Ruffalo earned a Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture in a Musical or Comedy nomination for his role as the manic depressive Cameron, a loyal husband dealing raising his two daughters in 1970s Boston, while his wife (Zoe Saldana) goes off to school. 

Where to Rent: iTunes

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!