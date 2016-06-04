Summer Love: 5 Romantic Movie Couples We Can't Wait to Watch

Now that Memorial day has come and gone, we are in full summer mode. Bring on the barbeques, trips to the beach, white jeans, and summer romance! There’s just something so intoxicating, so bittersweet, so ephemeral about those magical flings that flare up between June and August.

To quote the king of the romantic novel-turned film, Nicholas Sparks, "They are shooting stars—a spectacular moment of light in the heavens, a fleeting glimpse of eternity.”

Who can forget Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta as Sandy and Danny in Grease, singing "Summer Lovin"? Or Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze synchronizing their moves as Johnny and Baby in Dirty Dancing? Or Ryan Gosling as Noah, riding the ferris wheel with Rachel McAdams as Allie, in The Notebook? We swooned right along with all of them.

This season’s upcoming crop of romantic movies may not all necessarily take place in the summer, but we’ll be watching them during those sizzling months, and getting inspired by the sparks that fly between the lovers they portray.

From Sam Clafin and Emilia Clarke to Alexander Skarsgard and Margot Robbie, here’s a look at some of the hottest movie couples coming to the big screen this summer!