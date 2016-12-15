This crowd pleasing action adventure is not one of the episodes in the classic Star Wars series, but the first in a new anthology trilogy that takes place in the Star Wars universe. And although it veers from the Skywalker family story line, there are references to those characters and plot points, and even appearances by a few well known classic Star Wars characters.

VIDEO: 5 Reasons to See 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story'

Set just before the original 1977 film, Rogue One is a classic tale of a motley, loveable crew of characters who band together for a cause—think The Magnificent Seven in space. Only instead of revenge, this is a mission to save the universe by stealing a key part of the evil Empire’s Death Star to halt its ability to destroy planets. It has everything hard core Star Wars fans want—a feisty heroine, comic relief, quirky and unlikely heroes, incredible sets, and a soaring score. All in all, it’s a fun escape and a film that the whole family can enjoy over the holidays. Read on for the top five reasons you need to see it as soon as it hit theaters on Friday, Dec.16. (Warning: Mild spoilers below.)