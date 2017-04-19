21 Best Movies to Watch with Your Mom (That Won't Make You Cringe)

A very young Winona Ryder, Cher, and Christina Ricci (in her first film role) star in this movie about a mother with a larger-than-life personality raising two daughters (both with different fathers) on her own. Things get interesting and of course complicated when the trio moves to small-town Massachusetts right near a convent. They don't always get along when personalities and even love lives collide, but family is all about figuring it out, right? This dramedy is sure to keep you on your toes, in the way only its leading ladies can.