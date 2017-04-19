21 Best Movies to Watch with Your Mom (That Won't Make You Cringe)

For anyone who’s been stuck in a theater sandwiched next to mom watching something like say, for example, The Wolf of Wall Street, you know how important it is to find the right kind of movie to watch with the parents at your side. That’s why we’ve combed through our favorites to give you the best movies we love to watch with our moms in honor of Mother’s Day on May 14. You’ll find the heartwarming, heart-wrenching best of the best plus a few unsuspecting inclusions fit for a movie marathon.
1 of 21 ©Orion Pictures Corp/Courtesy Everett Collection. From left: Cher, Christina Ricci, 1990.
MERMAIDS
2 of 21 ©New Line Cinema/Courtesy Everett Collection. From left: Christina Ricci, Gaby Hoffmann, Thora Birch, Ashleigh Aston Moore, 1995
NOW AND THEN
3 of 21 ©Lions Gate/Courtesy Everett Collection. Keke Palmer, Angela Bassett, 2006.
AKEELAH AND THE BEE
4 of 21 ©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection. From left: Quinton Aaron, Sandra Bullock, 2009. Ph: Ralph Nelson
THE BLIND SIDE
5 of 21 ©Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection. From left: Lord Macintosh (voice: Craig Ferguson), Young Macintosh, Merida (voice: Kelly Macdonald), Wee Dingwall, Lord Dingwall (voice: Robbie Coltrane), Lord MacGuffin (voice Kevin McKidd), Young MacGuffin
BRAVE
6 of 21 ©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection. From left: Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, 2011. ph: Ben Glass
CRAZY, STUPID, LOVE
7 of 21 ©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection. Ellen Burstyn, Sandra Bullock, 2002
DIVINE SECRETS OF THE YA-YA SISTERHOOD
8 of 21 ©Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection. Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis, 2003
FREAKY FRIDAY
9 of 21 ©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection. From left: Sandra Bullock, Melissa McCarthy, 2013. ph: Gemma La Mana
THE HEAT
10 of 21 ©Fox Searchlight/Courtesy Everett Collection. Greg Kinnear, Steve Carell, Paul Dano, Toni Colette, Abigail Breslin, 2006.
LITTLE MISS SUNSHINE
11 of 21 ©Universal/Courtesy Everett Collection. From left: Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, 2008.
MAMMA MIA!
12 of 21 ©IFC Films/Courtesy Everett Collection. Nia Vardalos, John Corbett, 2002
MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING
13 of 21 ©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection. Natalie Portman, Susan Sarandon, 1999
ANYWHERE BUT HERE
14 of 21 ©Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection. Bette Midler, Barbara Hershey, 1988
BEACHES
15 of 21 ©Universal/Courtesy Everett Collection. Conchata Ferrell, Julia Roberts, Albert Finney, 2000
ERIN BROCKOVICH
16 of 21 ©TriStar Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection. Jason Schaller, John Travolta, 1989
LOOK WHO'S TALKING
18 of 21 ©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection. Vivica A. Fox, Vanessa L. Williams, Nia Long, 1997
SOUL FOOD
19 of 21 ©TriStar Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection. Shirley MacLaine, Sally Field, 1989
STEEL MAGNOLIAS
