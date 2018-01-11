The 10 Movies We’re Most Excited for in 2018

Courtesy Twentieth Century Fox
Courtney Higgs
Jan 11, 2018 @ 5:00 pm

They say January is like the Monday of the months—in other words, kind of a drag. But the way we see it, January means a fresh start and a full year of wonderful new things to look forward to. And the thing we're most looking forward to in 2018 is the incredible slate of films that's set to hit theaters!

Marvel has five films coming in hot, but even if superhero flicks aren't your thing, intense thrillers, female-driven comedies, space odysseys, plenty of sequels, and even some re-makes of classic favorites.

Buckle up because 2018 is going to be a wild ride. Read on for the upcoming movies we're most excited to see.

Watch: A Wrinkle in Time Official US Trailer

 

1 of 10 Courtesy Disney

Black Panther

Feb. 16

We couldn't be more thrilled to finally see a superhero flick led by a diverse cast. Chadwick Boseman stars as T'Challa, an African prince who returns to his technologically advanced homeland to reclaim his rightful thrown after his father's death. Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, and Angela Bassett also star.

Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy Paramount Pictures

Annihilation

Feb. 23

With all her her tireless humanitarian efforts, including her participation in the Time's Up campaign that took center stage at the recent Golden Globe Awards and her women's advocacy  (not to mention being a mom), you might wonder where Natalie Portman finds the time to make movies. We're not quite sure, but we're really glad she does. Here, she plays a biologist who enlists in a top-secret expedition that calls into question all the laws of nature she thought to be true. We're getting serious Arrival vibes.

3 of 10 Courtesy Disney

A Wrinkle in Time

March 9

Oprah, Reese Witherspoon, and Mindy Kaling lead this incredible adventure, which is an adaptation of Madeleine L'Engle's novel of the same name. Follow Meg (played by Storm Reid) and her two comrades as they travel through space on a journey in search of her missing scientist father.

Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy Twentieth Century Fox

Red Sparrow

March 2

Our girl J. Law had a relatively quiet 2017, so we're extra pumped to see her leading this thriller about a ballerina who's recruited to a ballet school that's actually a cover for a nefarious Russian intelligence service.

Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy Warner Bros.

Ocean's 8

June 8

We've grown quite fond of all the films in the Ocean's series, but this time, they're trying something different with an all-star, female-driven cast. And we are so here for it. Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, Rihanna, and more badass females attempting a bank heist? Book the tickets. 

Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy Disney

Incredibles 2

June 15

Our favorite animated super-hero family is back after 14 long years to save the world once again. This time, Bob aka Mr. Incredible (voiced by Craig T. Nelson) is left to his own devices on the home front with baby Jack-Jack (who, if you'll recall from the original movie, turns out to have a pretty amazing superpower), as Helen aka Elastigirl (voiced by Holly Hunter) is out doing superheroine things. Give it up for working moms!

Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy Universal

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

July 20

Get ready for a toe-tapping good time: Mamma Mia! is back for its second installment, which sees Sophie (played by Amanda Seyfried) learning even more about her mother Donna's (played by Meryl Streep) past. Did we mention Sophie is pregnant? Wild!

Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy Twentieth Century Fox

Alita: Battle Angel

July 20

The best way we can describe this film is Edward Scissorhands meets Ghost in the Shell. It's an action-packed coming-of-age tale about a young woman's search to discover who she truly is. Rosa Salazar plays our cyborg heroine.

Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy Disney

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Nov. 2

We can't wait for the newest take on this classic ballet. Catch Keira Knightley, Morgan Freeman, Mackenzie Foy, and Helen Mirren as they twirl among gingerbread soldiers and an army of mice. Oh, and keep your eyes peeled for prima ballerina Misty Copeland!

Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy Disney

Mary Poppins Returns

Dec. 25

Emily Blunt has packed her bag full of tricks for her bout as the whimsical Mary Poppins, a character made famous by the beloved Julie Andrews. Blunt is joined by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, and even Dick Van Dyke, who starred in the original back in 1964.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!