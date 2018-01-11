The 10 Movies We’re Most Excited for in 2018

They say January is like the Monday of the months—in other words, kind of a drag. But the way we see it, January means a fresh start and a full year of wonderful new things to look forward to. And the thing we're most looking forward to in 2018 is the incredible slate of films that's set to hit theaters!

Marvel has five films coming in hot, but even if superhero flicks aren't your thing, intense thrillers, female-driven comedies, space odysseys, plenty of sequels, and even some re-makes of classic favorites.

Buckle up because 2018 is going to be a wild ride. Read on for the upcoming movies we're most excited to see.

Watch: A Wrinkle in Time Official US Trailer