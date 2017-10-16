10 Movies to See Over Thanksgiving Weekend No Matter What Mood You’re In

Every family's Thanksgiving traditions may differ, but one thing's for sure: There's plenty of downtime around the holiday.

After you've enjoyed eating more food than you thought possible, you may gather to play board games, head outside for a hike, or simply call it a night and go to sleep. And while those are all fun, you've got to make sure to gather the fam and hit the couch for a classic holiday film you've been watching since before you learned to talk.

For that, we're here to help.

Aside from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and that Friends Thanksgiving episode, there's a certain batch of movies that'll make you feel right at home, regardless of where you are. They're warm. They're dramatic. And they certainly celebrate the best and worst parts of what some may consider the unofficial start of the holiday season.

Scroll down for 10 movies you'll want to watch with family on Thanksgiving weekend.

Home for the Holidays

Jodie Foster directed this film which is enough to make us want to watch, stat. The plot follows single mother Claudia Larson (Holly Hunter) and her family as her teenage daughter chooses not to participate in Thanksgiving. The cast includes Robert Downey Jr. and Claire Danes, so enough said.

You’ve Got Mail

We've watched this movie over and over and over again to watch Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks's feuding characters fall in love, but don't forget there is, in fact, a Thanksgiving scene. Kathleen happens to enter a cash-only line while grocery shopping for her Thanksgiving dinner.

Miracle on 34th Street

This 1947 story is mainly about an older man who says he's Santa Claus—who'd believe that?—but the opening scene is at New York City's Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, a tradition many families head to and watch each year.

The Blind Side

Here's one you'll need a box of Kleenex for. To make it short, Leigh Anne Tuohy (Sandra Bullock) and her husband Sean (Tim McGraw) see a teenager named Michael (Quinton Aaron) shivering on the streets and invite him to spend a night at their home. Eventually, emotions rise and there's a tense but beautiful scene in which Michael joins them for an awkward Thanksgiving dinner.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Who doesn't love a little Steve Martin? In this one, the actor portrays Neal Page, a man simply trying to get home to his wife for Thanksgiving in Chicago—we've all been there. Unluckily, he ends up in Kansas and has to spend a lot of time with an annoying new friend named Del (John Candy).

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving

There's not even a synopsis necessary for this one because the characters in the Charlie Brown series know exactly how to make you feel at home, even if you're watching from far away. Lucy, Charlie, and the gang perfectly capture the mood of the holiday.

Home Alone

There's really nothing Thanksgiving about this one, but c'mon, we can't be the only ones who gather and watch Christmas movies to ring in the holiday spirit. Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) is left alone after his family leaves for vacation and the results are worth your time.

Pieces of April

You may be used to seeing Katie Holmes portray sweet, angelic characters like Joey Potter on Dawson's Creek. But in Pieces of April, you'll see a more punk side to the actress as she welcomes her dying mother and family, whom she's not close to, to her New York apartment for Thanksgiving dinner.

The Ice Storm

Sigourney Weaver, Christina Ricci, and Elijah Wood all star in this film, but we don't love if for its star power. Instead, it offers a very real version of what Thanksgiving looks look at some households, with hints of alcoholism, sex, and a lot of lies.

The Family Stone

This film is 100 percent about Christmas, but nothing will make you want to lay on the couch for hours and nurse your food baby like this one. Sarah Jessica Parker portrays the girlfriend—and then fianceé— who's meeting the family for the first time and can't seem to say the right thing, especially to mom, portrayed by Diane Keaton. It stars Dermot Mulroney, Luke Wilson, Craig T. Nelson, and Rachel McAdams, too, and in our eyes it's perfect for Thanksgiving viewing.