The 15 Movies We're Most Excited for in 2017

Ah, January. A clean slate, a fresh start—and a whole slew of new things to get excited about. This week, we're spotlighting the things we're most looking forward to in 2017, beginning with the movies.

This year, there's something for everyone: buzzy blockbusters (Star Wars: Episode VIII and Pitch Perfect 3), long-awaited reboots (Beauty and the Beast and Jumanji) and the requisite Oscar-bait (Hidden Figures and The Zookeeper's Wife). Keep scrolling for the 15 release dates we're most excited for this year.