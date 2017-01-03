The 15 Movies We're Most Excited for in 2017

Laurie Sparham/Disney
Olivia Bahou
Jan 03, 2017 @ 10:00 am

Ah, January. A clean slate, a fresh start—and a whole slew of new things to get excited about. This week, we're spotlighting the things we're most looking forward to in 2017, beginning with the movies.

This year, there's something for everyone: buzzy blockbusters (Star Wars: Episode VIII and Pitch Perfect 3), long-awaited reboots (Beauty and the Beast and Jumanji) and the requisite Oscar-bait (Hidden Figures and The Zookeeper's Wife). Keep scrolling for the 15 release dates we're most excited for this year.

1 of 15 Hopper Stone/20th Century Fox Film Corp.

Hidden Figures

Hidden Figures tells the true story of three African-American women working at NASA who use their math skills to help launch the program's first successful space mission. "Each of these women decided to believe in herself and step up when her country needed her," First Lady Michelle Obama said at a screening of the movie. Octavia Spencer, Taraji P. Henson, and Janelle Monáe star in the feel-good film, out Jan. 6.

Advertisement
2 of 15 Patrick Brown/The Weinstein Company

Gold

Matthew McConaughey underwent another drastic transformation for this role to become struggling businessman Kenny Wells, a real man who found gold deep in the jungles of Indonesia. The actor binged on unlimited cheeseburgers, beer, and pizza for eight months until he weighed 217 pounds, he told Ellen DeGeneres. See the unbelievable true story on Jan. 27.

3 of 15 Doane Gregory/Universal

Fifty Shades Darker

We still can't decide what's more entertaining: Fifty Shades of Grey's sex scenes or its ridiculous plot lines. But it's safe to say that its sequel, Fifty Shades Darker, will deliver more of the same. This time, there are sexy elevator scenes and even a menacing stalker! You'll find no lack of intrigue in this sexy romance-turned-thriller, out Feb. 10.

Advertisement
4 of 15 Laurie Sparham/Disney

Beauty and the Beast

Beauty and the Beast is back with a feminist-tinged message in this live-action reboot. Emma Watson plays a more "proactive" Belle who wears practical boots, fixes machinery, rides horses, and refuses to wear a corset. Step back into Disney's magical world when this remake hits theaters on Mach 17.

Advertisement
5 of 15 Paramount Pictures

Ghost in the Shell

This Japanese anime comes to life on the big screen with Scarlett Johansson starring as The Major, a mechanically-enhanced special-ops agent who fights cyber criminals in a dystopian Japan. We're intrigued too. See it in theaters on March 31.

Advertisement
6 of 15 Anne Marie Fox/Focus Features

The Zookeeper's Wife

In another film based on a true story, Jessica Chastain takes on the role of Antonina Zabinski, a zookeeper's wife who helped her husband save the lives of people and animals alike during the Nazi invasion in 1939 Poland. Prepare to be charmed and inspired by this emotional tale when it hits theaters on March 31.

Advertisement
7 of 15 Matt Kennedy/Universal

The Fate of the Furious

The eight installment in The Fast and the Furious franchise promises fast cars and gravity-defying stunts, plus a moving tribute to late star Paul Walker. Fast 8 storms into theaters on April 14.

Advertisement
8 of 15 Atlaspix/Alamy Stock Photo

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Two years after Chris Pratt charmed us as the sarcastic superhero Peter Quill, the hunk is back with his intergalactic gang. Zoë Saldana, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper will charm you in the much-anticipated sequel, out May 5.

Advertisement
9 of 15 Atlaspix/Alamy Stock Photo

Baywatch

2017 may well be the year of the reboot, but with one look at Zac Efron's rock-hard Baywatch abs, we're not complaining. The heartthrob joins Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Priyanka Chopra in this raunchy, action-packed upgrade, hitting theaters on May 19.

Advertisement
10 of 15 Warner Bros.

Wonder Woman

Israeli actress Gal Gadot makes one incredible Wonder Woman alongside Chris Pine in this action-filled film. Diana Prince springs into action to save the world on June 2. Feminist hero + hunky heartthrob? We couldn't ask for anything more.

Advertisement
11 of 15 Lionsgate

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

Cara Delevingne is back in showbiz with this time-traveling action film. Based on a graphic novel, the film follows two special ops attempting to maintain order throughout the universe. Catch Valerian, which also stars Rihanna in a seductive supporting role, in theaters on July 21.

Advertisement
12 of 15 Warner Bros.

Justice League

Superheroes make for box office gold, so we're certain this band of crime-fighting vigilantes will make for one action-packed cinematic experience. Plus, with a cast consisting of Amy Adams, Ezra Miller, Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck, Amber Heard, Jason Momoa, and Henry Cavill, the acting is sure to be as good as the stunts. Justice League hits theaters on Nov. 17.

Advertisement
13 of 15 Lucasfilm Ltd./Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/Courtesy of The Everett Collection

Star Wars: Episode VIII

The second installment in the Star Wars trilogy following 2015's Star Wars: A Force Awakens is sure to thrill and delight fans. Starring John Boyega, Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Lupita Nyong'o, and Oscar Isaac, this sequel already has a place on our cal for Dec. 15.

Advertisement
14 of 15 Richard Cartwright/Universal/Courtesy of The Everett Collection

Pitch Perfect 3

The Bellas are back in this high-pitch sequel starring Anna Kendrick, Hailee Steinfeld, and Elizabeth Banks. Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, and Ruby Rose even have rumored roles in the sequel, out Dec. 22.

Advertisement
15 of 15 therock/Instagram

Jumanji

This 2017 reboot, honoring the late Robin Williams, has an all-star cast with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Nick Jonas on board. "We were always slated to be released summer of 2017, but after months of shooting and editing our movie together, we realized we have a big family franchise on our hands, that's full of Christmas wish fulfillment, fun and heart," Johnson wrote on Instagram. The film roars into theaters on Dec. 22.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!