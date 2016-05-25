12 Must-See Summer Movies for Memorial Day and Beyond

Memorial Day weekend is upon us, which means the summer’s most anticipated blockbusters are coming in hot! There will be brand new, action-packed tales hitting theaters all summer long, so if you're a thrill-seeking movie goer, this is your season. The biggest stars, including Jennifer Lawrence and Alexander Skarsgard, will swing, kick, and punch their way through theaters, promising months of adventure. Even the animated fare will be too good to miss.

From X-Men: Apocalypse to Ghostbusters, Finding Dory and everything in between, make sure you're up to date on all the films on the summer docket—we have a feeling you'll be spending quite a bit of time at the movie theather. Keep scrolling for the big budget cinematic experiences you can’t miss.