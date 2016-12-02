13 Movies You Won't Want to Miss in December 2016

Dec. 9

The long-gestating nod to the golden age of old Hollywood musicals is finally here! Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone star as Sebastian and Mia, a couple of modern day dreamers trying to make it big in Los Angeles. As if you needed another reason to love these two together (Crazy, Stupid, Love. is still one of our all-time fave movies), their coordinated song and dance sequences will definitely win you over. John Legend and J.K. Simmons also appear. It will be available in select markets beginnind Dec. 9, before it expands nationwide on Dec. 16, so check in with your local theater to find out when you'll be able to enjoy this one!