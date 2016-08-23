22 Movies You Need to See in the Theaters This Fall

The dog days of summer are rapidly winding down and before the weather cools and the leaves begin to change, we ought to start gearing up for the fall movie slate. The summer movie season was good to us, bringing the long-awaited action flicks Suicide Squad and Ghostbusters, the laugh-out-loud comedy Bad Moms, and the animated favorite Finding Dory. While it may seem impossible to top the movie magic that was made over the summer, the fall lineup has some heavy hitters on tap that are sure to have audiences glued to the screen.

From sweet romantic comedies to lighthearted animation, to epic tales of mystery and intrigue, there's something hitting theaters that will tickle the fancy of just about anyone in your movie going crew this season. Read on for the list of films coming out this fall that you just can't miss. Be sure to mark your calendars, because it's going to be a busy season!