22 Movies You Need to See in the Theaters This Fall

Courtesy Walt Disney Pictures
Courtney Higgs
Aug 23, 2016 @ 5:00 pm

The dog days of summer are rapidly winding down and before the weather cools and the leaves begin to change, we ought to start gearing up for the fall movie slate. The summer movie season was good to us, bringing the long-awaited action flicks Suicide Squad and Ghostbusters, the laugh-out-loud comedy Bad Moms, and the animated favorite Finding Dory. While it may seem impossible to top the movie magic that was made over the summer, the fall lineup has some heavy hitters on tap that are sure to have audiences glued to the screen.

From sweet romantic comedies to lighthearted animation, to epic tales of mystery and intrigue, there's something hitting theaters that will tickle the fancy of just about anyone in your movie going crew this season. Read on for the list of films coming out this fall that you just can't miss. Be sure to mark your calendars, because it's going to be a busy season!

1 of 22 Courtesy DreamWorks

The Light Between Oceans

Sept. 2

This haunting romance will definitely ignite every last one of your emotions. Based on the acclaimed novel by M.L. Stedman, it tells the story of a lighthouse keeper and his wife, who are faced with a moral dilemma when they happen upon a mysterious, washed up boat. And the IRL romance between the film’s stars Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender certainly lends to their palpable on-screen chemistry! 

Advertisement
2 of 22 2016 Warner Bros. Entertainment

Sully

Sept. 9

This is the riveting story of heroic airline pilot Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger, who saved a plane full of passengers and crew when he re-gained control of a nose-diving plane and safely landed it on the Hudson River. Tom Hanks plays the famed pilot in this pic, which tells the story of the scrutiny he faced following the landing. Laura Linney, Anna Gunn, and Aaron Eckhart also star.

3 of 22 Courtesy Lionsgate

Blair Witch

Sept. 16

Horror lovers, rejoice! This is the film to see if you’re a fan of that creepy, jumpy, scared-out-of -our wits theater experience. This addition to the Blair Witch series follows a new group of explorers, who venture into the demonic woods in search of their missing comrade.

Advertisement
4 of 22 Courtesy Universal Pictures

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Sept. 16

Bridget is back, and this time she’s pregnant! Renee Zellweger returns as the spunky Brit, who finds herself in a curious situation when she turns up pregnant and caught between the two possible fathers. Colin Firth and Patrick Dempsey star as the two potential baby-daddies in this upbeat romantic comedy.

Advertisement
5 of 22 Courtesy Sony Pictures Entertainment

The Magnificent Seven 

Sept. 23

Welcome to the Wild West, y’all! This modern update on a classic Western tale tells the story of seven outlaws who unwittingly band together to save one small town from ruthless thieves. Catch Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt, and Ethan Hawke among the band of misfits, as well as Haley Bennett and Matt Bomer as local townies.

Advertisement
6 of 22 Courtesy Walt Disney Pictures

Queen of Katwe

Sept. 23

Newcomer Madina Nalwanga plays 10-year-old Phiona Mutesi, a young girl in Uganda whose world is taken by storm when she becomes totally engrossed in the game of chess. Lupita Nyong’o stars as Phiona’s mother Harriet, and David Oyelowo plays Robert, the soccer player-turned-missionary who brought the mentally challenging game to the village children.

Advertisement
7 of 22 2016 Warner Bros. Entertainment

Storks 

Sept. 23

Ever heard the old wives’ tale about storks delivering newborn babies to the homes of excited parents? Well, this comical animated romp tells the other side of that story. Kelsey Grammer and Andy Samberg voice two delivery storks who must untangle a serious mix-up. Jennifer Aniston and Ty Burrell also lend their voices.

Advertisement
8 of 22 Courtesy Lionsgate

Deepwater Horizon 

Sept. 30

Mark Wahlberg, Dylan O’Brien, and Kate Husdon star in this fall action flick about the explosion on the offshore drilling rig that exploded in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010, creating one of the worst oil spills in history. Expect ringing alarms, big explosions, and even bigger drama.

Advertisement
9 of 22 Courtesy Relativity

Masterminds

Sept. 30

Leave it to Kristen Wiig and Zach Galifianakis to put a hilarious spin on a bank heist. Galifianakis plays a ne’er-do-well armored car driver who’s lured into a hairbrained scheme to come into some quick cash by his work crush (Wiig). From there, the two set out on a wild ride. Jason Sudeikis, Owen Wilson, and Leslie Jones are amongst the other kooky characters.

Advertisement
10 of 22 Jay Maidment

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

Sept. 30

Tim Burton’s latest gothic fantasy centers on a mysterious group of children who all possess odd powers and the seemingly ordinary boy (Asa Butterfield) who stumbles upon them. Eva Green plays the children’s keeper, Miss Peregrine, in this pic based on the best-selling novel by Ransom Riggs.

Advertisement
11 of 22 Fox Searchlight Pictures

The Birth of a Nation

Oct. 7

Nate Parker wrote, directed, and stars in this gripping historical drama about a literate slave named Nat Turner, who orchestrated a bloody uprising in the pre-war South. The film has been buzzed about ever since it sparked a studio bidding war after its bow at the last Sundance Film Festival. Armie Hammer, Aja Naomi King, and Gabrielle Union also star.

Advertisement
12 of 22 Courtesy Universal Pictures

The Girl on the Train

Oct. 7

If you loved the suspense of Gone Girl, then this psychological thriller will be right up your alley. Emily Blunt stars as Rachel, a woman who, in the wake of her own divorce, starts to fantasize about a seemingly perfect family whose home she studies on her daily train commute. When tragedy strikes the family, Rachel finds herself in the center of the drama. Haley Bennett and Justin Theroux also star.

Advertisement
13 of 22 2016 Warner Bros. Entertainment

The Accountant

Oct. 14

Being an accountant might sound pretty drab, but not for Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck), a guy who crunches numbers for dangerous, underground organizations. Things get dicey when Christian comes under investigation by a Treasury agent (J.K. Simmons) who’ll stop at nothing to bring him down.

Advertisement
14 of 22 Courtesy 20th Century Fox

Keeping Up with the Joneses

Oct. 21

This action comedy stars Isla Fisher and Zach Galifianakis as a suburban couple who accidentally uncovers their ostensibly perfect neighbors’ biggest secret: They’re government spies. Jon Hamm and Gal Gadot play the impossibly gorgeous couple Tim and Natalie Jones (you know, the ones we’re keeping up with!).

Advertisement
15 of 22 Courtesy Focus Features

A Monster Calls

Oct. 21

Liam Neeson lends his voice as an amiable tree monster who forms an unlikely alliance with young boy named Conor (Lewis McDougall), and helps him to cope with his mother’s terminal illness. Felicity Jones plays mum and Sigourney Weaver plays grandma.

Advertisement
16 of 22 Courtesy Walt Disney Pictures

Doctor Strange

Nov. 4

Fall’s first Marvel Comic event won’t disappoint! Benedict Cumberbatch plays Stephen Strange, a famous neurosurgeon whose hands are destroyed in a tragic accident. He then sets out on a global quest to repair his most cherished tools, and discovers greater powers than he ever could have imagined. Tilda Swinton, Rachel McAdams, and Mads Mikkelsen also star.

Advertisement
17 of 22 Courtesy Open Road Films

Bleed for This

Nov. 4

We’ve seen our fair share of true boxing stories over the last few years, but we’re especially excited about this one. Miles Teller stars as the brute Rhode Island fighter Vinny "The Pazmanian Devil" Pazienza, whose hard-earned ascension to stardom is derailed by a near-fatal car accident. Against all odds, Vinny must fight his way back to the top. Katey Sagal and Aaron Eckhart also star.

Advertisement
18 of 22 Courtesy Focus Features

Loving

Nov. 4

True love knows no bounds, and this appropriately named film tells the story of a couple that thoroughly exemplifies this old adage. Catch this inspirational story about Richard and Mildred Loving (played by Joel Edgerton and Ruth Negga, respectively), a real interracial couple who were arrested after they wed in Virginia in 1958 and then spent the following nine years in court fighting for the right to live like any same-race married couple. It’s a reminder of how far we’ve come as a nation, and a motivator to keep fighting the good fight, in the pursuit of life, liberty, and happiness for all.

Advertisement
19 of 22 Courtesy DreamWorks

Trolls

Nov. 4

The jewel-bellied toys from our childhood will come to life this fall in an animated comedy adventure. Set to the tune of original music by Justin Timberlake (who also voices a character) and a bunch of his most famous pals, it’s a tale for the ages. You’ll also recognize the voices of Anna Kendrick, Zooey Deschanel, James Corden, Gwen Stefani, and more!

Advertisement
20 of 22 2016 Warner Bros. Entertainment

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Nov. 18

This Harry Potter prequel is just what we need this fall to mix a little witchcraft and wizardry into our lives. Penned by J.K. Rowling, the story follows Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) as he hunts for magical creatures in New York's secret society of mystics. This story pre-dates Harry Potter by 70 years, so it’s truly the start of an original story. Katherine Waterston and Colin Farrell also star.

Advertisement
21 of 22 Courtesy Walt Disney Pictures

Moana

Nov. 23

Disney will introduce its first Polynesian protagonist this fall in a coming-of-age tale that everyone in your family will enjoy. It tells the story of a young girl, Moana (Auli'i Cravalho), who embarks on an epic adventure of self-discovery and empowerment. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson plays her companion and powerful demigod, Maui.

Advertisement
22 of 22 Courtesy The Weinstein Company

Lion

Nov. 25

Slumdog Millionaire’s Dev Patel stars as Saroo Brierley, a man who sets out to find his birth parents after getting lost on a train as a child, and being separated from them for more than two decades. It’s a heart-wrenching puzzle full of scant clues and seemingly insurmountable obstacles, based on the bestselling non-fiction novel, A Long Way from Home. Rooney Mara and Nicole Kidman also star.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!