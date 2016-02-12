9 Times Celebrities Unintentionally Rocked Zoolander's "Blue Steel"

Paramount Pictures/Getty Images
Tess Kornfeld
Feb 12, 2016 @ 2:15 pm

Sometimes, a look can kill—or stop an object mid-air on the runway. That’s what Derek Zoolander’s “Magnum” look did when it was finally revealed at the end of Zoolander, after all. But long before that, Ben Stiller was rocking another totally different—yet really, really, ridiculously similar—facial expression onscreen as the fashion-forward, but easily-brainwashed, male model: the perfectly angled and flawlessly executed look known as "Blue Steel."

Almost 15 years after we were first introduced to Zoolander’s iconic go-to pose, Zoolander 2 is hitting theaters today, Feb. 12. It’s the perfect opportunity for us to revisit the magic of Blue Steel, even though Zoolander was so over the sucked-in cheek bones and pursed lips that established the look as his trademark in the original comedy. Truth be told, we still can’t get enough of it, and we might not be the only ones thinking it’s so hot right now. Turns out, stars have been channeling their inner Derek Zoolander (on camera, in public) over the years—whether they realized it or not. Scroll down to see 9 celebrities who have inadvertently rocked Blue Steel IRL.

1 of 9 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Channing Tatum at the Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, 2015.

2 of 9 David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Karlie Kloss at "Vogue 100: A Century of Style" in London, 2016.

3 of 9 Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince George at the Christening of Princess Charlotte in King's Lynn, England, 2015.

4 of 9 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Lady Gaga at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, 2015.

5 of 9 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Zayn Malik at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles, 2014.

6 of 9 arianagrande/Instagram

Ariana Grande on Instagram, 2015.

7 of 9 James Devaney/GC Images

Jay-Z at the Barclays Center in New York, 2014.

8 of 9 Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid at the Balmain Aftershow Dinner in Paris, 2015.  

9 of 9 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Demi Lovato at the Stella McCartney Autumn Presentation in Los Angeles, 2016.

