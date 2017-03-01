13 Movies You Definitely Don't Want to Miss This Month

Dear winter: We're over you. It seems like we've been toeing the line between winter and spring for weeks now, with rain and snow one day and sunshine the next. We're so ready for a definitive seasonal shift already! Along with the first blooms of Spring, we're also looking forward to the fresh crop of movies set to hit theaters.

There are a number of remakes that will play on your nostalgia, big budget actioners to satisfy your inner thrill-seeker and lots of appearances by our fave stars who just got done shining on the red carpets of awards season. Overall, it's going to be a promising month for film. Read on for the 13 flicks we're most excited to see.

Before I Fall

March 3

Imagine living the same day over and over again, a la Groundhog Day. Now, imagine if that day happened to be the last day of your life. That's the story here, where we see teen queen Samantha Kingston (played by Zoey Deutch) re-live her dying day over and over before figuring out that there's a reason she's being put to the test. 

Logan

March 3

Hugh Jackman whips out the claws for one last bout as the gritty Weapon X, Wolverine. This time, he's pulled out of retirement (aka his drunken stupor) when a mysterious woman appears with a pressing request: that he help an extraordinary young girl. Move over, Eleven, there's a new mutant kid in town! Patrick Stewart reprises his role as Professor X, alongside Boyd Holbrook, Stephen Merchant and newcomer Dafne Keen.

Table 19

March 3

Find out what happens when a girl gets dumped by her boyfriend and booted from her BFF's wedding party, all in one fell swoop. We'll give you a hint: it ends with her sitting at the most random table ever at said friend's wedding. Funny girl Anna Kendrick stars as the unlucky lady, Eloise. Stephen Merchant, Lisa Kudrow and Craig Robinson also star.

Kong: Skull Island

March 10

Deep inside a beautiful yet treacherous island in the Pacific lives the king of the apes. This reimagining of the classic King Kong tale follows a team of explorers (lead by heartthrob Tom Hiddleston) sent there to investigate the uncharted land—and they soon learn that they're in for more than just an exotic trek. Samuel L. Jackson and Brie Larson also star.

Personal Shopper

March 10

This festival circuit fave stars Kristen Stewart, as a personal shopper in Paris who finds that she may be communicating with the spirit of her deceased twin brother. Fashion and ghosts? We're in!

The Sense of Ending

March 10

A letter and a diary bring decisions from a past life to the forefront for Tony (played by Jim Broadbent), an elderly man who had tucked the unpleasant memories away for most of his life. It's a beautiful story of love, loss, and regret. Charlotte Rampling, Michelle Dockery and Emily Mortimer also star.

 

Beauty and the Beast

March 17

Get ready for a nostalgia overload! Those of us who grew up on Disney movies in the 1990s have been flipping out over this live-action adaptation of the classic fairytale ever since it was announced. The lovely Emma Watson will play Belle, the young woman who is held captive by a beastly prince (played by Dan Stevens), and ultimately teaches the scary creature how to love again. Swoon! Luke Evans also stars, and you'll recognize the voices of Ewan McGregor, Josh Gad, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and more as the enchanted castle staff. 

Song to Song

March 17

Sex, drugs, rock n' roll, and two intersecting love triangles are the ingredients of this offbeat drama. The all-star cast includes Ryan Gosling, Rooney Mara, Michael Fassbender and Natalie Portman as Austin, Texas-based music scenesters who find themselves precariously intertwined.

 

CHiPs

March 24

This big screen adaptation of the classic 1970s TV  series stars Dax Shepard and Michael Pena as mismatched CHP partners who must learn to work together, despite the fact that they've got very different goals for their time on the force. Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, and Maya Rudolph also appear.

Life

March 24

This outer space thriller follows the crew of the International Space Station, who are on the verge of making a life-altering discovery: life on Mars. But celebration turns to horror when the lifeform they've discovered turns out to be more intelligent—and more sinister—than anyone could have imagined. Ryan Reynolds, Jake Gyllenhaal and Rebecca Ferguson head up the cast.

Saban's Power Rangers

March 24

Go go, Power Rangers! For those who grew up on the classic kids show, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, this modern big screen version is sure to bring back all kinds of memories. Naomi Scott, Becky G., Dacre Montgomery, Ludi Lin and RJ Cyler star as the five teen misfits who must step into their collective destiny as the defenders of the planet. Bryan Cranston and Bill Hader lend their voices as Zordon and Alpha 5, respectively, while Elizabeth Banks slays as the evil villain Rita Repulsa.

Ghost in The Shell

March 31

Scarlett Johansson plays a cyborg policewoman who makes an astonishing discovery about how she came to be, that forever alters her course. Adapted from the popular Japanese Manga of the same name, this is the film whose visual effects will blow you away.

 

The Zookeeper's Wife

March 31

Jessica Chastain portrays Antonina Zabinski, who alongside her husband Jan (played by Johan Heldenbergh) in 1939, used the zoo they cared for as a vessel to rescue hundreds of Jews during the Nazi occupation in Warsaw. This story will tug on your heartstrings, but also remind you of the endurance of the human spirit. Daniel Bruhl also stars.

