13 Movies to See in March 2016

March 25

Ben Affleck stars as the caped crusader in the latest tale from DC Comics—and while he may be trying to save the world, Batman isn’t trying to make friends doing it. With a vendetta against Superman (played by Henry Cavill, reprising his role from 2013’s Man of Steel), Batman is on a quest for justice that takes him from Gotham City to Superman’s hometown of Metropolis. With the two powerhouse characters distracted by their fight, it’s the perfect time for a new villain to surface.