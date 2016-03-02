13 Movies to See in March 2016

March movie madness has officially begun. From hugely anticipated sequels like My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 and The Divergent Series: Allegiant to a superhero showdown, LOL-worthy comedies, and family-friendly animated tales, there’s something for everyone to enjoy at the theater this month. Scroll down for 13 films you’ll want to keep on your radar.

Knight of Cups

March 4
Christian Bale plays a successful Los Angeles writer, Rick, who’s in the midst of an existential crisis in this experimental drama. As he tries to find himself and searches for love, Rick embarks on a wild journey that takes viewers through a series of eight chapters, each based on a specific relationship with characters played by stars including Cate Blanchett, Natalie Portman, and Freida Pinto.

London Has Fallen

March 4
The follow-up to 2013’s Olympus Has Fallen wreaks havoc on a new city, despite the fact that it features the same stars. Gerard Butler and Angela Bassett return as Secret Service agents who suddenly find themselves—along with the President of the United States (played by Aaron Eckhart) at the center of a terrorism plot unfolding overseas. Morgan Freeman reprises his role as former Speaker of the House Allan Trumbull, who is now Vice President in the action-packed thriller. 

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

March 4
Tina Fey as a war-zone reporter might have you saying WTF (Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, obvi), but the funny lady is, in fact, getting a bit more serious for her latest role. She plays a journalist who volunteers for a new assignment in the Middle East in the dramedy, which is based on real-life reporter Kim Baker’s 2011 memoir, The Taliban Shuffle. Unsurprisingly, Fey’s character doesn’t quite fit in right away.

Zootopia

March 4
Ginnifer Goodwin, Idris Elba, and Jason Bateman are just a few of the big names voicing characters in this animated tale, which is set in the “modern mammal metropolis” of—you guessed it—Zootopia. The story follows a female bunny cop who teams up with a less-than-trustworthy fox to prove her detective skills while solving a criminal case. 

Eye in the Sky

March 11 (in select theaters)
The thriller—which premiered at the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival—stars Helen Mirren as a colonel who orders an anti-terrorism drone strike in Kenya, only to be faced with a seemingly impossible choice when things go awry. The late Alan Rickman plays a lieutenant general in his last theatrical role (he voices a character in his final film, Alice Through the Looking Glass, which hits theaters in May), giving fans one last glimpse at the legendary British actor on the big screen.

Brothers Grimsby

March 11
With Sacha Baron Cohen and Rebel Wilson sharing the same screen—and playing a couple, no less—it’s only fair to assume that anything can happen. In his latest venture, Cohen takes on the role of a football lover recruited by his older brother, an elusive spy who suddenly needs his help in saving the world.

Miracles from Heaven

March 18
When 12-year-old Anna Beam accidentally falls from a tree, she miraculously survives—and her formerly severe digestive disorder is seemingly cured. Jennifer Garner stars as Anna’s mom in the film, which is based on Christy Beam’s memoir, Miracles from Heaven: A Little Girl, Her Journey to Heaven, and Her Amazing Story of Healing.

The Divergent Series: Allegiant

March 18
Tris and Four are finally back. Shailene Woodley and Theo James reprise their roles as the daring duo, who are attempting to find peaceful solutions for humanity beyond Chicago’s walls in the latest installment of the dystopian series. But, as always, survival isn’t easy—especially not for a free-thinking Divergent.

The Little Prince

March 18
The classic 1943 children’s fantasy novel comes to life in this 3D stop-motion animated film, which re-imagines the story of a young girl whose neighbor tells a whimsical tale of a “little prince” from an asteroid far, far away. Marion Cotillard, Paul Rudd, Rachel McAdams, and James Franco are among those to voice characters in the film. 

Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice

March 25
Ben Affleck stars as the caped crusader in the latest tale from DC Comics—and while he may be trying to save the world, Batman isn’t trying to make friends doing it. With a vendetta against Superman (played by Henry Cavill, reprising his role from 2013’s Man of Steel), Batman is on a quest for justice that takes him from Gotham City to Superman’s hometown of Metropolis. With the two powerhouse characters distracted by their fight, it’s the perfect time for a new villain to surface.

I Saw the Light

March 25
The biographical drama about the life of singer-songwriter Hank Williams (portrayed by Tom Hiddleston) follows the country star’s climb to fame at the start of his career in the 1940s. But success only lasted so long for Williams. Substance abuse and a wandering eye (Elizabeth Olsen plays Williams’s wife, Audrey Mae, in the film) played a role in the downward spiral of Williams, who died in 1953 at just 29 years old.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2

March 25
No one does a wedding like the Portokalos family. Almost 14 years after they stole our hearts in My Big Fat Greek Wedding, Nia Vardalos and John Corbett are back for round two in the romantic comedy’s sequel. But with the honeymoon far from over, it’s time for their characters, Toula and Ian, to orchestrate a new Greek wedding—one that everyone believed had taken place long ago.

Get a Job

March 25
Miles Teller and Anna Kendrick are making our all of our dreams come true. The duo teams up in the comedy about a group of post-grad twentysomethings struggling to figure out their careers—but as they navigate the waters of the working-class world, they learn that some of life’s greatest adventures are best left unplanned.

