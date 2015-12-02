13 Movies to Definitely See in December 2015

Some of the best movies come out in the last month of the year. How come? A few reasons. First, the holiday season is one of the most popular times to go to the movies, and theaters want blockbusters to get people in the seats (hello, Star Wars!). It’s also the last possible opportunity to be considered for an award show nomination, with movies dropping in December to get in just before deadline (The Big Short, The Revenant). And finally, it’s also the time for just feel-good flicks (Sisters, Joy). This month is truly like no other—scroll down to find out which flicks should not be missed.