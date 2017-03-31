The 12 Movies You'll Want to See in April

Universal Studios/courtesy Everett Collection
Courtney Higgs
Mar 31, 2017

It's hard to believe that April is already upon us. Goodbye rain (well...almost), and hello sun! April Fools pranks, easy springtime weather and a never ending supply of Easter candy are all on the way, and we couldn't be more excited. Another thing that's coming down the pipeline? A lot of new movies!

There's truly something for everyone this month: from period pieces for the history buff, to thrillers for the adrenaline junkie, and even a nature documentary that will have your whole family saying "awwwww." Read on to learn a bit about the 12 flicks you absolutely can't miss!

1 of 12 Neon /Courtesy Everett Collection

Colossal 

April 7

What could possibly be worse than having to return to your hometown after a failed relationship and a near mental breakdown? Maybe, discovering that you’re secretly a monster—and not a figurative one. A gigantic, reptilian, creature that wreaks havoc on Seoul, South Korea. Anne Hathaway stars as Gloria, the newly dumped (by Tim, played by the dreamy Dan Stevens) girl who’s current state of mental distress seems to be directly linked to the emergence of a Godzilla-esque menace overseas. Jason Sudeikis and Austin Stowell also star is this off-beat comedy that’s been bringing the lol’s at film festivals since last year.

 

2 of 12 STX Entertainment Motion Picture Artwork

Their Finest

April 7

This period comedy-drama stars Gemma Arterton as Catrine Cole, a female screenwriter in 1940s London, who’s recruited to work on a WWII propaganda film meant to lift British spirits and cajole Americans into the fighting. But on set among her male counterparts (including Same Claflin, Jack Huston and the brilliant Bill Nighy), Catrine isn’t treated as a respected colleague—in fact, she’s told point blank that she won’t even be credited for her work. This film is right on time for the girl power movement that’s sweeping the contemporary world.

3 of 12 Wilson Webb/ Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

Gifted

April 7

This film tells the story of Frank Adler (played by Chris Evans), a bachelor who ends up raising his young niece, Mary (played by the adorable Mckenna Grace). When it comes to light that Mary has exceptional mathematical abilities, Frank’s plans for their simple life are turned upside down. Side note: this is said to be the set where Evans and co-star Jenny Slate’s recent brief romance was sparked. Octavia Spencer also stars.

4 of 12 Courtesy Sony Pictures

Smurfs: The Lost Village

April 7

The little blue peeps that live in magic mushroom houses are back for the third installment of the vintage TV series turned movie franchise. This time, the Smurfs set out on a journey through the Forbidden Forrest to discover whether the rumor of another colony of smurfs is fact or fiction. The star-studded voice cast includes Ariel Winter, Joe Manganiello, Julia Roberts, Demi Lovato and Tituss Burgess, just to name a few.

5 of 12 Universal Studios/courtesy Everett Collection

Fate of the Furious

April 14

We knew it wouldn’t be long before the Fast crew came out of retirement! This time, the infamous Dominic Toretto (played by Vin Diesel) is lured into a job that calls him to do something he’s never done before: betray his family. Familiar faces Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson and Ludacris all return, joined by franchise newcomer Charlize Theron as the tempting crime boss who sets Dom on a mission against his comrades. Cue the Wiz Khalifa song—we miss you, Paul Walker!

6 of 12 Aidan Monaghan / Amazon Studios & Bleecker Street

The Lost City of Z

April 14

Based on David Grann's best-selling book of the same name, this is the true story of British explorer Colonel Percival Fawcett (played by Charlie Hunnam), who disappeared in the 1920s while on an excursion to find a mysterious city in the Amazon. Robert Pattinson, Sienna Miller, and Tom Holland also star.

7 of 12 Courtesy Walt Disney Pictures

Born in China

April 21

This is a nature documentary unlike any you’ve seen before. Go on an epic journey to the distant corners of China and follow three animal families as they live and grow in the depths of the wilds they call home. Get ready, because it’s sure to take your breath away. John Krasinski narrates.

8 of 12 Kerry Brown/ A24

Free Fire

April 21

If you need a little shoot ‘em up action this month, then this is the flick for you! When a gun sale between two gangs in 1978 Boston goes wrong, all hell breaks loose. Find out what happens when every single person in a heated situation has a gun. Hint: No one’s in control. Brie Larson and Armie Hammer star.

9 of 12 Jose Haro /Open Road Films

The Promise

April 21

There's no shortage of period dramas this month. This one, set during the downfall of the Ottoman Empire, stars Charlotte Le Bon as Ana, a beautiful young woman caught between two men. The first is her boyfriend Chris (played by Christian Bale), renowned American photojournalist intent on exposing political truths. The second is Michael (played by Oscar Isaac), a brilliant Armenian medical student. As the rivalry between Michael and Chris heats up, only one thing proves more important than Ana’s affections: surviving the war-torn chaos.

10 of 12 Courtesy Warner Bros.

Unforgettable

April 21

This throwback thriller is perfect if you just want to rage out a little bit. Katherine Heigl plays Tessa, the scorned ex-wife of David (played by Geoff Stults) who is happily moving on with his new love, Julia (played by Rosario Dawson). But, not every modern family gets by drama-free. Buckle up, because Tessa’s not going down without a fight!

11 of 12 Courtesy of STX Entertainment

The Circle

April 28

This thriller feels all too familiar in today’s digital age. It follows Mae Holland (played by Emma Watson) a talented young professional who’s just landed her dream job at a powerful tech company. But her excitement is soon replaced by terror when she becomes privy to the underlying wicked agenda of the company’s founder (played by Tom Hanks). John Boyega and the late Bill Paxton also star.

12 of 12 Courtesy

How to be a Latin Lover

April 28

If there’s one thing Maximo knows, it’s how to live the glamorous life…and never on his own dime. When the veteran sugar baby (played by Eugenio Derbez) is suddenly dropped by his much older wife after 25 years of being kept, he’s forced to move in with his estranged sister, Sara (played by Salma Hayek) and re-evaluate things. In the midst of hatching a plan to seduce yet another rich older woman, Maximo is faced with the decision of choosing what’s really important in life. Rob Lowe, Kristen Bell, and Raquel Welch also star.

