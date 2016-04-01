12 Movies to Watch in April 2016

Apr 01, 2016

It may be April Fools' Day, but we're dead serious when we say there are some excellent movies coming out this month. From the first taste of those big-budget summer blockbusters like The Jungle Book and The Huntsman: Winter's War, to heart wrenching tales of lost love, and even a visually stimulating look at our planet, this month delivers a film slate that is sure to please. Scroll down for the 12 films you should check out this month.

1 of 12 Brian Douglas ©Sony Pictures

MILES AHEAD

April 1

Miles Ahead marks the directorial debut of Oscar-nominated actor Don Cheadle, who also co-wrote and stars as the prolific but troubled jazz musician, Miles Davis. In this non-traditional account, inspired by true events in Davis's life, a sharp music reporter (Ewan McGregor) goes with him on a wild adventure that sheds light on the love, vices, and demons that fueled the creative genius.

2 of 12 Hopper Stone © Universal, Courtesy Everett Collection

THE BOSS

April 8

Funny gal Melissa McCarthy is back to bring the LOLs as Michelle Darnell, a wealthy mogul who always gets exactly what she wants—until she's busted for insider trading and sent to federal prison, that is. Once released, it's her former assistant Claire (Kristen Bell) who helps her recooperate from being penniless, homeless, and utterly despised. But when a bout at redemption sparks an idea for a new business venture, some old adversaries come out of the woodwork to thwart any future success.

3 of 12 Van Redin, © Paramount Pictures, Courtesy EverettCollection

EVERYBODY WANTS SOME!!

April 8

There's a reason this coming-of-age flick is being billed as the spiritual sequel to 1993's Dazed and Confused. It follows a team of college baseball players as they partake in a weekend of revelry before the start of a new school year. The kicker? The cast includes some major cuties like Blake Jenner (above), Tyler Hoechlin, Glen Powell, and Ryan Guzman.

4 of 12 Anne Marie Fox/TM & ©Copyright Fox Searchlight. All rights reserved./Courtesy Everett Collection

DEMOLITION

April 8

This is the film that will tug at your heart strings. Jake Gyllenhaal plays Davis, a successful investment banker whose life is turned upside-down after losing his wife in a tragic car crash. When he forms an unexpected bond with a customer service rep (Naomi Watts) and her son, Davis is finally able to start the healing process—beginning with the demolition of the life he once knew.

5 of 12 © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

THE JUNGLE BOOK

April 15

Join Mowgli and the gang for an epic spin on a childhood fave! This live-action movie adventure, inspired by Rudyard Kipling’s timeless stories and Disney’s classic animated film, boasts a star-studded voice cast including Scarlett Johansson, Idris Elba, Lupita Nyong'o, Bill Murray, and many more.

6 of 12 © Screen Media Films, Courtesy Everett Collection

COLONIA

April 15

Set in 1973 Chile, Colonia follows the story of young Lena (Emma Watson) as she desperately searches for her abducted boyfriend Daniel (Daniel Brühl). Her search leads her to the infamous Colonia Dignidad, and she soon learns that she may never escape. Talk about risking it all for love!

7 of 12 Lionsgate /Courtesy Everett Collection

CRIMINAL

April 15

Ryan Reynolds and Kevin Costner share a mind and body in this action-packed flick, which tells the story of a dangerous death-row inmate (played by Costner) who gets implanted with the memories and secrets of a dead CIA operative (Reynolds), in an attempt to foil a dangerous scheme. Wonder Woman babe Gal Gadot also stars.

8 of 12 © Universal Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

THE HUNTSMAN: WINTER'S WAR

April 22

It's time for the next prequel to the classic Snow White tale, and it's a story of sibling rivalry like you've never seen. It's all out war between the nefarious Ravenna (Charlize Theron) and her sister Freya (Emily Blunt), but the benevolent (and hot!) Huntsman (Chris Hemsworth) and his forbidden lover Sara (Jessica Chastain) are determined to prevail over the forces of evil and restore peace. All we have to say is good luck!

9 of 12 Jaimie Trueblood, Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics

THE MEDDLER

April 22

Just in time for Mother's Day, this flick is the perfect ode to the undeniable, yet complicated bond between mothers and their daughters. It stars Susan Sarandon as Marnie, a newly widowed mom and Rose Byrne as her single daughter Lori and explores the ups and downs of their evolving relationship. You'll laugh and cry, as mothers and daughters often do.

10 of 12 Ron Batzdorff/ ©Open Road Films/Courtesy Everett Collection

MOTHER'S DAY

April 29

In the vein of our favorite holiday-themed ensemble comedies like Valentine's Day and New Year's Eve, director Garry Marshall is at it again, this time telling the intertwining stories of three women as their worlds collide in the week leading up to Mother's Day. Seeing Julia Roberts, Jennifer Aniston, and Kate Hudson onscreen together sounds like the perfect way to celebrate moms everywhere.

11 of 12 © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

A BEAUTIFUL PLANET

April 29

This will be the IMAX experience of the year. Jennifer Lawrence narrates this visually stunning pic that shows the jaw-dropping beauty of our planet from outer space. Masterfully captured by astronauts aboard the International Space Station and just in time for Earth Day, it's the perfect reminder of our effect on the delicate balance of the Earth.

12 of 12 © 2015 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

KEANU

April 29

Get ready to LOL, because comedy duo Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele star as Clarence and Rell, a pair of dorky cousins on a quest to rescue Rell's catnapped kitten (yes, we're serious!). In order to bring their beloved feline friend home safely, the guys decide to impersonate ruthless killers and infiltrate a street gang, but getting that darn cat back turns out to be way more than they'd bargained for.

