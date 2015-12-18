11 Movies to Watch Over the Holiday Break

Leonardo DiCaprio is back, on the move to get a Best Actor Oscar nod for the fourth time—and his turn as fur trapper Hugh Glass in this biographical Western might just get him his first win (he’s already nominated for Best Actor at the Golden Globes). The Alejandro G. Inarritu-directed movie follows DiCaprio’s frontiersman character on an expedition out West, but after being attacked by a bear, he is left for dead by those he’s traveling with (Tom Hardy, Domhnall Gleeson, and more). Of course, he’s not dead, and now he wants revenge. It’s worth seeing to see what all the buzz is about: It scored a Golden Globe nod for Best Motion Picture Drama.