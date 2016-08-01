11 Movies to Watch in August 2016

Courtney Higgs
Aug 01, 2016

We may be entering the last stretch of Summer, but the movies coming to theaters this month are hotter than ever. We've got animated fares for kids and adults alike, a comic book blockbuster, and enough comedy to keep everyone laughing all month long. Long story short: there truly is something for everyone this month. Read on for a sneak peak at the movies that will entertain the masses, and mark your calendars for your favorites.

Nine Lives

August 5

Think Freaky Friday, but with a furry twist. Kevin Spacey stars as Tom Brand, a high-powered executive who's wheeling and dealing in the office has taken over his entire life—leaving little time for his wife and young daughter. When Brand stumbles into a mysterious pet store looking for a last-minute birthday gift for his daughter, he gets way more than he bargains for! Jennifer Garner and Chrostopher Walken also star.

Suicide Squad

August 5
This is the comic book film that will get our adrenaline pumping this month. This DC Comic adaptation chronicles a group of super villains who are given a shot at clemency in exchange for performing dangerous black ops missions. Margot Robbie stars as the maniacal Harley Quinn, exceeded in insanity only by The Joker himself (played by Jared Leto). Will Smith, Cara Delevingne, and Ben Affleck are all part of the star-studded cast.

Florence Foster Jenkins

August 12

This heart warming tale tells the story of Florence (played by Meryl Streep), a 1940s New York socialite with her sights set on becoming an opera singer. The one problem? She's got a terrible singing voice! Hugh Grant plays St. Clair, Florence's well intentioned husband, who's determined to make sure she never finds out what everyone really thinks of her vocal abilities.

Pete's Dragon

August 12

If you loved the visuals and the adventure of Disney's latest take on the The Jungle Book, then this adventure will be right up your alley. It's a unique cross between folklore and reality, with plenty of magic and wonder mixed in! The incredible Robert Redford and Bryce Dallas Howard star as father and daughter, and Oakes Fegley plays Pete, the young boy whose best buddy Elliot happens to be a friendly dragon.

 

 

Sausage Party

August 12

This film might be animated, but you'll probably want to leave the kids at home! Stars like Seth RogenKristen WiigJonah Hill and James Franco lend their voices to this R-rated romp about food items at a local supermarket who are horrified to learn that when they leave the store with happy customers, they become their meals. You will also recognize the voices of Salma Hayek, Michael Cera, Edward Norton and more!

Ben-Hur

August 19
This is the epic historical tale you can’t miss. Think Gladiator, with a hint of Julius Caesar and a touch of The Ten Commandments. It tells the story of Judah Ben-Hur (played by Jack Huston), a Jewish nobleman falsely accused of treason by his brother. It's a story of betrayal and redemption like you've never seen and will no doubt be one of the most memorable cinematic experiences of the summer.

Kubo and the Two Strings 

August 19

This coming-of-age tale follows Kubo (voiced by Art Parkinson), a young boy who accidentally calls upon an evil spirit that threatens his entire family. With the help of Monkey (voiced by Charlize Theron) and Beetle (Matthew McConaughey), Kubo sets out in pursuit of a magical suit of armor that once belonged to his late father—one of the greatest samurai warriors of all time. 

Morris From America

August 19

This is a classic fish out of water story, with endearing characters and plenty of laughts along the way. It follows young Morris (played by Markees Christmas), an American transplant living in Germany. Morris loves rapping and hip-hop, and soon finds himself enamored with a rebellious classmate named Katrin (Lina Keller), too. Craig Robinson stars as Morris's widowed father, Curtis.

War Dogs

August 19

This true story combines bro-comedy and exploive action. A match made in heaven, right? Miles Teller and Jonah Hill play David Packouz and Efraim Diveroli, a couple of arms dealers who unexpectedly win a 300 million dollar contract from the Pentagon to supply weapons for U.S. troops in Afghanistan. Ana de Armas and Bradley Cooper also star.

Complete Unknown

August 26

This movie serves some serious Fatal Attraction vibes. It's got just the right dosage to fulfill your mysterious and creepy movie needs, in the midst of all the actions and comedies that dominate the summer season. Michael Shannon stars as Tom, a man who is confonted with a woman from his past—only this time, she's assumed a new identity and infiltrated his friend group...yikes! Rachel Weisz stars as the femme fatale, Alice.

Hands of Stone

August 26

Edgar Ramirez stars as legendary Panamanian boxer, Roberto Duran, in this true fighter tale. Set in the early 1980s, it chronicles Duran's training with famed trainer Ray Arcel (played by Robert De Niro) as they prepare for a career defining bout aganist undefeated lightweight champion, Sugar Ray Leonard. Ana de Armas and Ellen Barkin also star.

Mechanic Resurrection 

August 26

Jason Statham is back as trained assassin Arthur Bishop, to shoot everything up and save a damsel in distress! This time, InStyle's July Cover Girl Jessica Alba plays Gina, the object of Bishop's affection.

