10 Movies to See in July

July is typically a busy month. Between the Fourth of July, summer trips and all those hours spent lounging by the pool (tough life!), time can slip away pretty quickly. No matter how busy things get, there's one small pleasure you've got to make time for, and that's heading out to the movies.

This month, you can definitely count on your favorite summer blockbusters to be coming in hot. But you can also look forward to an offbeat supernatural tale, a couple of kickass girl power flicks and even an animated film featuring characters we use in our every day iMessages. Read on for the 10 movies you won't want to miss this month.

A Ghost Story

July 7

Forget everything you know about ghost stories—this one is different. It chronicles the cosmic journey of a recently deceased man (played by Casey Affleck), who dawns a vintage ghost style white sheet and returns to the suburban home he once shared with his widow (played by Rooney Mara). His desire to console her leaves him unstuck in time, forcing him to come to terms with some big realizations about the meaning of life. We wouldn’t call it scary, but don’t be surprised if you find it a bit haunting.

Spider-Man: Homecoming

July 7

We've seen a few iterations of Spider-Man in our day, but we're sure this one will be unlike any of the others. We're so excited to watch a new Peter Parker (played by Tom Holland) come into his own! Robert Downey Jr. appears as Tony Stark (aka Iron Man), who also happens to be Peter's Mentor. Cool girls Laura Harrier and Zendaya also star.

War for the Planet of the Apes

July 14

The apes are back! This 1970s TV series turned movie franchise is now in its third installment and bringing just as much action as ever. This time, the apes must engage in an epic battle against a troop of ruthless humans that will ultimately determine the fate of both species. Woody Harrelson stars, and you'll recognize the voices of Any Serkis and Judy Greer.

Dunkirk

July 21

This WWII drama chronicles the legendary, real life Battle of Dunkirk, where upwards of 300,000 allied troops were trapped by Nazi forces in 1940s France. It's sure to be the most epic tale you'll take in this month. Tom Hardy, Mark Rylance and One Direction crooner-turned-actor Harry Styles star.

Girls Trip

There's nothing like a girls weekend to remind you how much you love your oldest friends! This flick follows four long-time friends through the adventure of their lives as they make their way to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival. They laugh, they cry, they get extra wild and in the end, they come away closer than ever before. Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Regina Hall and Tiffany Haddish star.

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

July 21

Get ready to be transported to the future! Follow Valerian (played by Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (played by model Cara Delevingne) a pair of special operative who are responsible for keeping the human territories peaceful. When they're given special orders to travel to a place called Alpha for what you might describe as a modern day United Nations summit where diverse species come together to share knowledge, they're caught off guard when the peaceful gathering is threatened by a dark force. And, as you might have guessed, it's up to Valerian and Laureline to save the universe. Clive Owen, Ethan Hawke and singer Rihanna also star.

EmojiMovie: Express Yourself

July 28

This is the film all the kids in your life will be begging to see this month! Welcome to Textopolis, a bustling city hidden within a smart phone where all emojis live. Gene (voiced by T.J. Miller) is a special emoji who, unlike all the others, can make multiple facial exressions. In a quest to become normal, Gene and his best bud Hi-5 (voiced by James Corden) set out on a journey across all the apps. You'll also recognize the voices of Patrick Stewart, Anna Faris and Christina Aguilera

Atomic Blonde

July 28

Charlize Theron kicks ass as Lorraine Broughton, an agent who's sent on a dangerous mission into Berlin to retrieve a valuable dossier. With the help of station chief David Percival (played by James McAvoy), the two must survive the deadly network of spies protecting their prize.

The Incredible Jessica James

July 28

Funny gal and Two Dope Queens podcaster Jessica Williams stars as the title character of this Netflix exclusive comedy. Jessica is an aspiring playwright who, after a breakup, re-enters the dating scene and strikes up an unlikely relationship with a recent divorcee named Boone (played by Chris O'Dowd).

Person to Person

July 28

If you're in the mood for a quirky festival circuit favorite this month, this is the film you can't miss. It's an ensemble comedy that takes you though a day in the life of various New Yorkers as they deal with the good, the bad and the hilarity of their lives. Broad City's Abbi Jacobson, Michael Cera and Tavi Gevinson star.

