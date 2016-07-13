10 More Movies to See This July

July 22

We would follow Chris Pine to the ends of the earth, so it's not much of a stretch to trail him into deep space, too. Catch Pine reprising his role as Captain Kirk, as the USS Enterprise crew comes together once again for the third installment of this Star Trek reboot series. This time, the team will encounter a brand new set of extraterrestrial adversaries who put the Federation and everything they stand for to the test. Idris Elba joins the cast as the villainous Krall, and series vets like Zoë Saldana (as Uhura), Zachary Quinto (as Spock), and the late Anton Yelchin (as Chekov) return for this intergalactic adventure.