10 More Movies to See This July

If you haven't made it to the movies yet this month, you've missed out on some serious gems. Tarzan has swung through theaters, audiences have lent a hand in Finding Dory, and shirtless Zac Efron graced the screen for Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates. It's been a pretty good month in the movie biz, but rest assured, there are plenty more new films on tap for the duration of July. Before you head to the theater this weekend, read on to learn about 10 films to entertain every member of your family.

1 of 10 Broad Green Pictures

The Infiltrator

July 13
In our minds, Bryan Cranston can do no wrong. We loved him as school teacher-turned-drug lord Walter White on Breaking Bad, and his performance here portrays a similar evolution. The film is based on the true story of Federal Customs Agent Robert Mazur (played by Cranston), who in 1986 goes on an under cover mission to take down a major Colombian Drug Cartel. Diane Kruger stuns in all her vintage YSL glory as his undercover "wife" Kathy, and together they take on the most powerful mod bosses, crooked bankers, and drug lords in Miami.

2 of 10 Sabrina Lantos/Lions Gate/Everett Collection

Café Society

July 15
Woody Allen wrote and directed this film, set in the glitz and glamour of 1930s Hollywood. It tells the story of Bobby Dorfman (played by Jesse Eisenberg), a young Bronx native who moves to the City of Angels and finds himself in a scandalous love affair with Vonnie (played by Kristen Stewart), his high-powered agent boss's secretary ... and mistress. Bobby returns to New York, where the nightclub industry and all its socialites, playboys, and politicians sweep him right up, as does a new love interest (Blake Lively). It's a romance, with a twist!

3 of 10 Hopper Stone/Sony Pictures

Ghostbusters

July 15
OK, we’ll admit it: Bill Murray, Harold Ramis, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson might be a tough act to follow. But if anyone can handle the ghostly creatures of the present day, it’s this all-girl cast with Melissa McCarthy, Kristin Wiig, Kate McKinnon, and Leslie Jones. Bonus: Chris Hemsworth plays their trusty secretary. Who you gonna call?

4 of 10 David Appleby/Fox Searchlight/Everett Collection

Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie

July 22
Fans of the cult 90s British favorite, rejoice! Ab Fab is back and this time, Edina and Patsy are taking their antics to the big screen. There are countless guest stars in this flick, but just a few of the faces you can expext to see are Kate Moss, Alexa Chung, Jon Hamm, and Emma Bunton (yep, Baby Spice in the flesh!).

5 of 10 20th Century Fox/Everett Collection

Ice Age: Collision Course

July 22
Can you believe we're 14 years, five films, and several epochs into the Ice Age franchise? It's been a family favorite since the very beginning, and this July's installment will be no different. Sid (voiced by John Leguizamo), Diego (voiced by Denis Leary) and Manny (voiced by Ray Romano) are teaming up again to face yet another natural phenomenon. Adam DeVine, Keke Palmer, Queen Latifah, and Jennifer Lopez also lend their voices.

6 of 10 Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

Star Trek Beyond 

July 22
We would follow Chris Pine to the ends of the earth, so it's not much of a stretch to trail him into deep space, too. Catch Pine reprising his role as Captain Kirk, as the USS Enterprise crew comes together once again for the third installment of this Star Trek reboot series. This time, the team will encounter a brand new set of extraterrestrial adversaries who put the Federation and everything they stand for to the test. Idris Elba joins the cast as the villainous Krall, and series vets like Zoë Saldana (as Uhura), Zachary Quinto (as Spock), and the late Anton Yelchin (as Chekov) return for this intergalactic adventure.

7 of 10 Niko Tavernise/Lions Gate/Everett Collection

Nerve

July 27
This is the ultimate cationary tale about the consequences of giving in to peer pressure. When pushed by friends to take part in the popular online game, Nerve, high schooler Vee (Emma Roberts) finds herself in the throes of some harmless fun that takes a dangerous turn. Dave Franco stars as Ian, a mysterious stranger who serves as Vee's partner in crime as their every move is manipulated by an anonymous community of "watchers." Orange Is the New Black alums Samira Wiley and Kimiko Glenn also appear.

8 of 10 Michelle K. Short/STX Entertainment

Bad Moms

July 29
When we heard this comedy came from the same writers as The Hangover, we knew we were going to be in for a treat. Mila Kunis plays an over-worked and under-appreciated working mom who, in cahoots with similarly frustrated women (played by Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn), takes a much needed and totally un-mother-like break from the stressful duties that sent her over the edge. Christina Applegate and Jada Pinkett Smith also star.

9 of 10 Universal Pictures

Jason Bourne

July 29
Matt Damon is back as Jason Bourne in this long-awaited installment of The Bourne Identity franchise. This time, Bourne remembers who he truly is and he’s on a mission to uncover the hidden truths of his hazy past. Oscar winner Alicia Vikander and Julia Stiles also star.

10 of 10 David Newsome/Everett Collection

Tallulah

July 29
Ellen Page stars as title character Tallulah, a young vagrant who unexpectedly becomes responsible for a toddler abandoned by her mother. We love the Juno-esque pairing of Page and Allison Janney, who plays the one person Tallulah can lean on. This one gets some brownie points because you'll be able to stream it at home on Netflix! Just be sure not to share your password; we hear that's officially a federal offense!

