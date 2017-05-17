15 of Michelle Pfeiffer’s Most Breathtaking Movie Roles

Michelle Pfeiffer is officially back. The 59-year-old actress has churned out film after film for almost three decades, and after a brief four-year break from the spotlight, she’s moving full speed ahead. We couldn’t be any more excited for Pfeiffer’s return, and luckily for us, she's got a fresh onslaught of projects slated for 2017. First up, she takes on the role of Bernie Madoff's wife, Ruth, in HBO’s new film, The Wizard of Lies (premieres Saturday, May 20 at 8 p.m.). Robert De Niro portrays the disgraced financier himself, marking the fourth time that he and Pfeiffer join forces onscreen. And that's not all we have to look forward to. Later this year, the actress will star in the psycho-thriller Mother! alongside Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem, as well as in the much-anticipated and star-studded Murder on the Orient Express.

To celebrate Pfeiffer’s much-anticipated return, we’re looking back at 15 of her most memorable movie roles to date. Check them out below.