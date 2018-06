THE SPOT Tao Nightclub and Asian Bistro

THE SCOOP It's no wonder that Jennifer Lopez recently celebrated Marc Anthony's birthday at Tao–the Vegas outpost of this popular N.Y.C. restaurant has become the go-to place for celebrities who want to dine and party the night away. The Asian-inspired nightclub boasts a Monk bar with hundreds of imported statuettes, an outdoor terrace with stunning views of the Strip, and a dance floor on which Madonna has boogied. Downstairs at the Asian Bistro, celebrities have feasted on Kobe sirloin and lobster wontons under Tao's signature 20-foot floating Buddha.

WHO'S BEEN THERE Madonna, Gwen Stefani, Jessica Simpson, Christina Aguilera, Jay-Z, Mariah Carey, Fergie, Nelly, Usher, Britney Spears



Located in the Venetian

3355 S. Las Vegas Blvd.

702-388-8588



-Reporting by Karen Levy, Marsha McGregor and Angela Salazar