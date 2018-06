L.A. Hot Spots

THE SPOT The Four Seasons HotelTHE SCOOP During awards season, you’re bound to rub elbows with VIPs at the famous Windows Bar, where stars and studio execs love to mingle and sip on the annual specialty red-carpet cocktail created just for them. Insiders know that the Four Seasons is the place to see and be seen, and that energy carries throughout the indoor and outdoor areas-where stars can also relax on luxurious banquettes.WHO’S BEEN THERE Halle Berry, Meryl Streep, Tom Cruise, Naomi Watts, Charlize Theron, Sandra Bullock, Renaee Zellweger300 South Doheny Dr.Los Angeles, CA 90048310-273-2222