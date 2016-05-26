Watch Karlie Kloss Teach Jimmy Fallon How to Pose Like a Supermodel

Karlie Kloss is very interested in education as the model just launched a new scholarship for girls who code as part of her Kode with Klossy program. And she is also interested in helping Jimmy Fallon hone his modeling skills. "I saw Gisele [Bundchen] passed you her torch by teaching you how to walk so I thought it was only appropriate that I help you with your modeling editorial skills," she told the host on The Tonight Show on Wednesday. "Thank you so much," he said.

After removing her heels, the pair then walked over to a green screen with two trampolines in front of it. "This is kind of cheating though, Jimmy, because when you are a model on set you're not going to have a trampoline, just so you know," she said. "I know that," said Fallon.

The model and NYU grad student then grabbed a basketball and after counting "3, 2, 1, vogue!" she executed a perfect jumping pose while holding the ball up in the air. The Tonight Show magic makers then superimposed her jump onto a basketball game background so she appeared to be dunking with a full crowd in the back. "That is gorgeous!" said Fallon. Fallon then tried to do the same, but it didn't work quite as well as he jumped so high as the basketball didn't make it into the shot. She gave him a little constructive feedback reminding him that he needs to always find his camera and find his light.

Then it was time for a graduation shot, complete with the funny caps and scrolls. "We're graduating from coding," Kloss joked. "Ok, so we find our camera, find our light and then 3,2,1, boing?" asked Fallon. "3,2,1, vogue," she corrected. Clearly, Kloss's tips helped as they took a great jumping shot together. "You're a better model than me!" said Kloss. "I learned from the best," said Fallon. And that he did.

Watch Kloss teach Fallon how to pose in the video above.