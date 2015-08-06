Jon Stewart's Best Daily Show Fashion Moments 

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
Joshua David Stein
Aug 06, 2015 @ 5:45 am

On Thursday night, Jon Stewart will sign off after 16 years at the helm of The Daily Show. We are all verklempt. It is only fitting that on this solemn occasion we take a moment to appreciate one of Stewart’s most overlooked strengths: a daring and impeccable sense of menswear. Since the beginning, Stewart’s wardrobe was provided by Armani Collezioni Made to Measure. Stewart, 40 and short, has blazed forward in daring combinations rarely seen outside Pitti Uomo and the most outré of fashion magazines. Here’s to 16 years of #menswear.

1 of 10 Rick Kern/Getty Images

2014

A stunning gray on gray combination with hair color to match.

2 of 10 Olivier Douliery/PictureGroup

2010

Going head-to-head with President Barack Obama, Stewart courageously chose a red dotted tie for an air of bipartisanship. That Obama, though...

3 of 10 Ethan Miller/Getty Images

2008

Here it is, your moment of zen: Stewart, effortlessly matching blue paper, white pen, a dot-and-striped tie, an off-white shirt, and a mic clip with—most importantly—righteous indignation.

4 of 10 © Comedy Central/Courtesy Everett Collection

2004

One of Stewart’s most incisive acts as a fashion icon was knowing when to fold. In the case of an interview with John Kerry, the perpetually tan and dapper Secretary of State, Stewart chose sober colors and a dark tie.

5 of 10 Peter Kramer/Getty Images

2004

Here with Bill Clinton, who rocks a lavender tie, Stewart goes clean and classic.

6 of 10 ©Comedy Central/Courtesy Everett Collection

2000s

This look marks the beginning of the Mature Stewart: unafraid to mix patterns in complementing colors and a trademark subtle pinstripe.

7 of 10 Courtesy

2000s

Black suit, dotted tie, and stripes. Notice the avant garde touches: the asymmetrical four-in-hand tie knot and the subtle accoutrement of complementary blue paper.

8 of 10 Norman Jean Roy/© Comedy Central/Courtesy Everett Collection

2000s

Truly taking fashion to the next level, Stewart often coordinated the color of his ties with the russet velvet of his sofa and the blond wood of his desk. 

9 of 10 Courtesy Everett Collection

1999

A functioning buttonhole on the lapel, shoulder pads, and a hue that closely mimics the television set perched beside him. Advanced.

10 of 10 ©Comedy Central/Courtesy Everett Collection

1996

In his youth, Stewart preferred large collars, tiny knots, and thick ties.

