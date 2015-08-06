Jon Stewart's Best Daily Show Fashion Moments 

On Thursday night, Jon Stewart will sign off after 16 years at the helm of The Daily Show. We are all verklempt. It is only fitting that on this solemn occasion we take a moment to appreciate one of Stewart’s most overlooked strengths: a daring and impeccable sense of menswear. Since the beginning, Stewart’s wardrobe was provided by Armani Collezioni Made to Measure. Stewart, 40 and short, has blazed forward in daring combinations rarely seen outside Pitti Uomo and the most outré of fashion magazines. Here’s to 16 years of #menswear.

RELATED: From the Archives: We Help Jon Stewart Decorate His 1995 Bachelor Pad