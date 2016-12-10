The 7 Most Memorable Moments from Jingle Ball 2016

Claire Stern
Dec 10, 2016

The Grammys may be hailed as music's biggest night, but iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball is the perfect palate cleanser for the annual awards show. And last night's concert, held at Madison Square Garden in New York City and featuring many of this year's nominated acts, did not disappoint. 

Artists including Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Ellie Goulding, and Hailee Steinfeld all took to the stage to perform, along with a host of celebrity presenters (Chris Rock, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Olivia Culpo, to name just a few). Below, we rounded up the seven most memorable moments. 

Jingle Ball airs on Dec. 15 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW. 

1 of 7 Mike Coppola/Getty

CAMILA CABELLO'S SURPRISE DUET WITH MACHINE GUN KELLY

After Fifth Harmony kicked off the show with hits like "Work from Home" and "Worth It," Cabello reappeared to perform her new single "Bad Things" with Houston rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

2 of 7 Kevin Mazur/Getty

DNCE'S SPICE GIRLS TRIBUTE

Joe Jonas's band DNCE got the crowd on their feet when they threw it back to the '90s with a cover the Spice Girls' seminal hit "Wannabe."

3 of 7 D Dipasupil/FilmMagic

SANTA CLAUS CAME TO TOWN

Per Jingle Ball tradition, a group of artists, including Hailee Steinfeld, Fifth Harmony, Daya, DNCE, Charlie Puth, Cole Whittle, Jake Miller, Sabrina Carpenter, Rita Ora, and Tinashe, took to the stage to belt out lyrics from the classic Christmas song "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town," along with a fleet of Santas.

4 of 7 Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

ARIANA GRANDE'S WINTER GEAR

The pint-sized singer performed songs like "Side to Side" and "Dangerous Woman" wearing earmuffs and furry mittens. 

5 of 7 Theo Wargo/Getty

THE CHAINSMOKERS' TRIO OF COVERS

The DJ duo mixed up their set with covers of Red Hot Chili Peppers's "Under the Bridge," Coldplay's "Yellow," and the Rocky theme song.

6 of 7 D Dipasupil/FilmMagic

SARAH JESSICA PARKER INTRODUCED JUSTIN BIEBER

Beliebers and Sex and the City fangirls alike erupted in screams when SJP graced the stage to introduce the pop star as "the one, the only ... Justin Bieber!"

7 of 7 Nicholas Hunt/Getty

JUSTIN BIEBER'S ACOUSTIC SET

After a strong open with upbeat hits like "Where Are Ü Now," "Boyfriend," and "Company," Bieber grabbed his guitar and sang acoustic versions of "Cold Water" and "Love Yourself."

