The 7 Most Memorable Moments from Jingle Ball 2016

The Grammys may be hailed as music's biggest night, but iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball is the perfect palate cleanser for the annual awards show. And last night's concert, held at Madison Square Garden in New York City and featuring many of this year's nominated acts, did not disappoint.

Artists including Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Ellie Goulding, and Hailee Steinfeld all took to the stage to perform, along with a host of celebrity presenters (Chris Rock, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Olivia Culpo, to name just a few). Below, we rounded up the seven most memorable moments.

Jingle Ball airs on Dec. 15 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

VIDEO: Dolly Parton Talks Beauty