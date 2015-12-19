5 Style Tips for Dressing Like Princess Eleanor on The Royals

theroyalsone/instagram
Samantha Simon
Dec 19, 2015 @ 12:00 pm

Princess Eleanor’s wardrobe is practically a character all its own on The Royals. It’s also one of the main reasons that we tune in each week, because you just never know what statement-making ensemble the royal badass (played by Alexandra Park) will step out wearing next. Eleanor’s unpredictable fashion choices on the E! series never fail to catch our attention, and according to the show’s costume designer, Rachel Walsh, it’s easier to recreate the Princess’s look than you might think. “Eleanor’s look is actually quite achievable,” the British designer recently told InStyle. “She wears a ton of high-street brands like Topshop and H&M—we’re just clever in the way that we mix them in with designer pieces.” 

It’s the combination of classic styles and current trends that create Eleanor’s cool, yet effortless, vibe. “We use a lot of Maje and Sandro,” said Walsh. “But I think that if you went on the Topshop website, you could probably find at least one-third of the silhouettes that Eleanor wears. It won’t be exactly the same, but it would certainly give you a bit of her flavor.” To further get Eleanor’s look just right, Walsh seamlessly works in pieces that are less of-the-moment. “We buy vintage pieces from the shops at Portobello Market,” she said. “Most of them are from the ’70s and ‘80s.” 

Walsh also curates a mix of punk-meets-chic accessories to make Eleanor’s outfits really pop. “We use a lot of vintage jewelry and buy different bags that keep her look fresh and change it up,” said Walsh, adding that Eleanor’s look has evolved even more in season two. “She had that real goth, AllSaints, Kate Moss vibe to her in season one, but we’ve put her in more color this year.” (For proof, look no further than the rainbow dress she wore on Season 2, Episode 5.)

Eleanor certainly takes risks when it comes to her style, and if you’re looking to dress like the Princess, that’s what you’ll need to do, too. “It’s all about being experimental,” said Walsh. “You can’t be scared to try things, and you have to be confident.” Scroll down for five tips to follow if you’re looking to add a bit of Eleanor’s edge into your wardrobe.

1 of 5 Courtesy E!

Invest in a black leather jacket

“A biker jacket is one of Eleanor’s staple pieces without a doubt,” said Walsh. “She has many of them—but you’ll see a phenomenal studded Diesel biker jacket that she wears this season.”

2 of 5 theroyalsone/instagram

Score a pair of over-the-knee boots

“Thigh-high boots are a classic Eleanor piece,” said Walsh. “She has classic Stuart Weitzmans and also an amazing pair by Isabel Marant. They aren’t cheap—but you can buy similar ones. H&M has a few great pairs of thigh-high boots this season.”

3 of 5 Courtesy E!

Rock a DIY concert tee

“We customize most of the punk band T-shirts that Eleanor wears,” said Walsh. “It’s quite simple to do—we cut off the neckband then use those pieces to create lacing up the back and the side of the shirt. You don’t even need a sewing machine to do it, you just need a pair of scissors.”

4 of 5 Courtesy

Break the rules when it comes to statement jewelry

“In episode one this season, Eleanor wore a Topshop necklace—but we actually turned it upside down to create this amazing collar cuff,” said Walsh. "We were just playing around in fittings, and decided that it looked much better upside down!”

5 of 5 theroyalsone/instagram

Stick to a mostly black-and-white palette

“We followed the black-and-white trend, which has been coming through more in designers’ autumn/winter 2015 and 2016 collections,” said Walsh. “We’ve done a lot of black-and-white monochrome looks this season, and they’ve looked great on camera.”

