The Best New Movies to Go See This February
February may be the shortest month of the year, but there's still a full-sized slate of films headed our way. And even if you're still catching up on this season's award contenders (and recent winners!), now is the perfect time to take a break with some light-hearted, low pressure entertainment.
From romantic comedy spoofs like Isn't it Romantic and What Men Want, to kick-ass action flicks like Cold Pursuit and Alita: Battle Angel and even creepy horror joints like Happy Death Day 2U, or The Lego Movie 2 for the kids, everyone making their way to the theater will find a flick they like this month. Read on for the movies you absolutely can't miss.
Watch: Is MoviePass Worth It?
Miss Bala
Feb. 1
Gina Rodriguez plays Gloria, a woman who must awaken her inner badass when she is coerced into working with a dangerous gang in Mexico. It's based on the Spanish-language film of the same name.
Cold Pursuit
Feb. 8
No one plays a father scorned quite like Liam Neeson. This time, he stars as Nels Coxman, a snowplow driver exacting revenge on drug dealers he believes to be responsible for his son's death. Emmy Rossum also stars.
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
Feb. 8
Take the kiddos to the theater for the latest installment of the Lego Movie franchise. This time, Brickowski and Rex Dangervest (both voiced by Chris Pratt) join forces to protect their plastic pals from outer space invaders dead set on wrecking everything in their path. You'll also recognize the voices of Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, Tiffany Haddish, Nick Offerman and so many more!
The Prodigy
Feb. 8
Is there anything scarier than creepy children? We think not. Get your bones chilled with this one, about a bewildered mother (played by Taylor Schilling), whose young son exhibits exceptional intelligence — and some dark, dangerous behavior.
What Men Want
Feb. 8
Catch InStyle's January cover star Taraji P. Henson as Ali, a sports agent who gains a leg up in her male-dominated field after a wacky visit with a psychic and a serious bump on the head leave her with the ability to hear men's thoughts. We're calling it: This update to the 2000 Mel Gibson vehicle What Women Want is going to be way better than the original.
Happy Death Day 2U
Feb. 13
A Groundhog Day kind of loop where you die a brutal death at the hands of a pyscho slasher over and over again? A plot so good, it needed a sequel! Thanks, Blumhouse.
Isn't it Romantic
Feb. 13
Here's your Valentine's Day date night movie. It's totally cheesy (in a good way), but witty enough that even the most cynical of movie goers will get into the cuteness. Rebel Wilson is our leading lady as Natalie, a woman who's all but given up on love when she finds her life suddenly filtered through the rose colored lens of a romantic comedy. Priyanka Chopra, Adam Devine and Liam Hemsworth also star.
Alita: Battle Angel
Feb. 14
The best way we can describe this film is Edward Scissorhands meets Ghost in the Shell. It's an action-packed coming-of-age tale about a young woman's search to discover who she truly is. Rosa Salazar plays our cyborg heroine and Mahershala Ali, Eiza González and Jennifer Connelly also star.
Fighting with My Family
Feb. 14
It's been quite some time since we've seen Dwayne Johnson embody his persona, "The Rock", but the boisterous wrestler makes his triumphant return this month! He takes on a mentorship role to Paige (played by Florence Pugh), a young woman from a family of wrestlers, who are all thrown for a loop when she earns herself a spot in the competitive training program for WWE.