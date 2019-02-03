The Best New Movies to Go See This February

February may be the shortest month of the year, but there's still a full-sized slate of films headed our way. And even if you're still catching up on this season's award contenders (and recent winners!), now is the perfect time to take a break with some light-hearted, low pressure entertainment.

From romantic comedy spoofs like Isn't it Romantic and What Men Want, to kick-ass action flicks like Cold Pursuit and Alita: Battle Angel and even creepy horror joints like Happy Death Day 2U, or The Lego Movie 2 for the kids, everyone making their way to the theater will find a flick they like this month. Read on for the movies you absolutely can't miss.

