Why Famous In Love Is the New Pretty Little Liars

Famous In Love premieres tonight on Freeform, and you can pretty much count on it being your newest gossip-fueled obsession. Produced by Pretty Little Liars creator I. Marlene King, the series follows Paige Townsen (played by Bella Thorne), a college kid who lands the acting gig of a lifetime when she’s cast in a major Hollywood film. As she navigates her newfound stardom, Paige finds herself surrounded by a cast of characters who bring the drama 24/7. And believe it or not, they just might keep even more secrets than the famously sketchy Rosewood clique could handle.

The jury’s still out as to whether or not Famous In Love will fill the “A”-shaped hole that PLL leaves behind in our hearts, but as of now, things are looking promising for King’s next series. If you’re still looking for a reason to tune in to the premiere tonight at 9 p.m. ET, scroll down for five of them—straight from three of the show’s breakout stars: Charlie DePew, Niki Koss, and Keith Powers.