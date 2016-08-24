These Are the 10 Fall Albums We're Going to Have on Repeat

Tessa Trudeau
Aug 24, 2016

Autumn is one of our favorite times of the year here at InStyle. Along with the change in weather, Fashion Month and brand-new TV are among the things we look forward to most during the season. But beyond runway shows and endless binge-worthy television, we also have something else on our radar this season: new music.

In case you haven't heard, there are some major albums coming out, from our girl Britney Spears to "The Boss" himself, Bruce Springsteen. A few come right on the heels of a previous album, while others have been years--or in one case, a decade--in the making. With some hit singles already out on the airwaves and tours on the horizon, these albums are going to be hot.

No matter what genre is your favorite, there's new music for everyone. Below, we put together a list of the albums we're most looking forward to, so get your playlists ready for new tunes.

Britney Spears: Glory

With her wildly successful Las Vegas residency and some killer award show performances, Britney Spears has been at the top of her game lately. It's been three years since her last album and that is long enough of a wait, if you ask us. We've had her singles "Do You Wanna Come Over?" and "Make Me..." on repeat, so we're counting down to the album drop Friday, Aug. 26.

Ingrid Michaelson: It Doesn't Have to Make Sense

The singer-songwriter has produced indie-folk hits like "You and I" and "The Way I Am" and consistently released albums every couple years since 2005, but that doesn't make us any less excited for her latest record. We can't wait to add some new favorites to our playlists: It Doesn't Have to Make Sense will be available Friday, Aug. 26.

The Head and the Heart: Signs of Light

Seattle-born indie folk band The Head and the Heart is another one of our favorites here at InStyle. They've put out two albums so far and have toured around the world. Signs of Light will drop Sept. 9 and the band will tour into February 2017 in support of the album.

M.I.A.: AIM

M.I.A. seems to do it all. Not only is she a recording artist, she's a filmmaker, fashion designer, model, and photographer, and the list seems to go on. In addition to her non-musical ventures, the Grammy nominee has four studio albums and five major tours under her belt. The new album will be available Sept. 9.

I Remember by Aluna George

Ever since her song, "You Know You Like It," was remixed with DJ Snake and became a party staple, we can't get enough of AlunaGeorge. The artist recently sat down with InStyle to talk about the new album, music festivals, and her upcoming tour with Sia, which you can check out hereI Remember will drop September 16, and you can preorder it for $10 on iTunes.

Bruce Springsteen: Chapter and Verse

Chapter and Verse is the audio companion to the legendary musician's upcoming autobiography, Born to Run. While the album will mostly feature the hits Springsteen is known for, it will also include five previously unreleased tracks. Chapter and Verse will drop Sept. 23 while the book, which you can pre-order here, will debut Sept. 27.

Banks: The Altar

To say we have a girl crush on Banks would be an understatement. From the moment we heard her first EP, Fall Over, we knew this girl was not only uber cool but so talented, as well (she taught herself how to play the piano!). And after she was featured in InStyle's December issue back in 2014 and modeled Karl Lagerfeld's resort collection for Chanel, we were sold. The Altar hits stores and iTunes Sept. 30.

Bon Iver: 22, A Million

Bon Iver made waves back in 2012 when they won the awards for Best New Artist and Best Alternative Music Album at the Grammys. With song titles on the new album including "715 - CR∑∑KS," "21 M♢♢N WATER," and "10 d E A T h b R E a s T ⚄ ⚄," we are pretty intrigued and can't wait to hear it. Mark your calendars for its release on Sept. 30.

JoJo: Mad Love

It's been a decade (yes, 10 years!) since JoJo last put out an album, so we've been anticipating this one for a while. The singer recently stopped by InStyle's New York offices to perform a couple songs and talk about the upcoming release. Check out the interview here, and be sure to pick up the album when it drops Oct. 14.

Tove Lo: Lady Wood

If you haven't heard Tove Lo's new single, "Cool Girl," we highly suggest you add it to your playlist ASAP. We weren't sure that "Habits (Stay High)" or "Talking Body" could be topped, but the musician definitely didn't disappoint with this one, making us even more excited for her new album. Titled Lady Wood, the album is scheduled to drop Oct. 28.

