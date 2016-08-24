These Are the 10 Fall Albums We're Going to Have on Repeat

Autumn is one of our favorite times of the year here at InStyle. Along with the change in weather, Fashion Month and brand-new TV are among the things we look forward to most during the season. But beyond runway shows and endless binge-worthy television, we also have something else on our radar this season: new music.

In case you haven't heard, there are some major albums coming out, from our girl Britney Spears to "The Boss" himself, Bruce Springsteen. A few come right on the heels of a previous album, while others have been years--or in one case, a decade--in the making. With some hit singles already out on the airwaves and tours on the horizon, these albums are going to be hot.

No matter what genre is your favorite, there's new music for everyone. Below, we put together a list of the albums we're most looking forward to, so get your playlists ready for new tunes.