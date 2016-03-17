Watch Cookie Monster Use Siri's New Feature in Apple's iPhone 6s Ad

The iPhone 6s's new hands-free Siri feature is so easy to use, even an impatient blue monster with a mysterious accent can use it. In Apple's newest ad for the iPhone 6s, Cookie Monster makes use of the handy hands-free option to set a timer for a batch of cookies he's making. Obviously.

"Hey Siri, set timer for 14 minutes," the beloved puppet growls to a phone sitting on a counter strewn with flour and scattered chocolate chips.

"Hey Siri, play me 'waiting' playlist," he adds after a few seconds of boredom.

Although hands-free Siri exists on all iPhones, the ability to say "Hey Siri" out loud without needing the phone to be plugged in is exclusive to Apple's latest handsets: the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus.

Watch Apple's adorable new iPhone 6s ad with Cookie Monster above.