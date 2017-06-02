Chris Pine Has the Most Colorful Suit Collection of Any Human Man

When it comes to his wardrobe, Chris Pine isn’t afraid to take a risk. It’s clear that the 36-year-old actor, who stars as an American spy opposite Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman, takes pride in each and every outfit he steps out wearing. And when Pine suits up, he rarely—if ever—opts for the standard black tuxes that repeatedly make their way down Hollywood’s biggest red carpets.

Instead, Pine often chooses tailored suits in bolder shades that prove the classic dark suit is far from the only option. We’re not saying that he’s choosing standout looks as a surefire way to guarantee that he’s not mistaken for those other famous Chrises, but if that is in fact the case, it’s a smart strategy. Good on you, Pine!

At this point, the actor is well on his way to acquiring a full rainbow palette—and let’s just say, we are here for it. Scroll down for 10 of Pine’s best and most colorful statement suits, and catch him in Wonder Woman, in theaters today.