Chris Pine Has the Most Colorful Suit Collection of Any Human Man

Samantha Simon
Jun 02, 2017 @ 4:30 pm

When it comes to his wardrobe, Chris Pine isn’t afraid to take a risk. It’s clear that the 36-year-old actor, who stars as an American spy opposite Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman, takes pride in each and every outfit he steps out wearing. And when Pine suits up, he rarely—if ever—opts for the standard black tuxes that repeatedly make their way down Hollywood’s biggest red carpets. 

Instead, Pine often chooses tailored suits in bolder shades that prove the classic dark suit is far from the only option. We’re not saying that he’s choosing standout looks as a surefire way to guarantee that he’s not mistaken for those other famous Chrises, but if that is in fact the case, it’s a smart strategy. Good on you, Pine! 

At this point, the actor is well on his way to acquiring a full rainbow palette—and let’s just say, we are here for it. Scroll down for 10 of Pine’s best and most colorful statement suits, and catch him in Wonder Woman, in theaters today.

1 of 10 Josiah Kamau/Getty

BABY BLUES

In late May 2017, Pine stepped out wearing this pale blue suit in New York City. He paired his perfectly tailored jacket and pants with a navy t-shirt, matching dark blue loafers, and a pair of Ray-Bans. Clearly, he’s cool for the summer.

2 of 10 James D. Morgan/Getty

CHERRY ON TOP

While promoting Star Trek in Australia in 2016, Pine opted for a bold red look. He topped off his casual-cool blazer and bright pants with some shiny brown loafers, a matching belt, and a lighter shirt. 

3 of 10 Venturelli/Getty

SHADES OF GREY

Pine keeps a few grey suits in his red carpet rotation, but this dapper and perfectly tailored look that he wore during the 2016 Cannes Film Festival is easily our favorite shade. To make it an all around win, he paired the lightly textured suit with a dark blue  and white polka-dot pocket square, a crisp white shirt, brown leather slip-on loafers, and some salt-and-pepper scruff. 

4 of 10 Franziska Krug/Getty

GOING GREEN

Back in 2013, Pine sported this moss-green suit with a matching cardigan underneath for a Star Trek Into Darkness event in Berlin. While it’s yet another color that could be difficult to pull off, the unusual not-quite-khaki hue worked well on the star. He offset the look with a pale blue button-down and brown shoes.

5 of 10 Getty

ALL BLUE EVERYTHING

The man loves a blue suit, OK? Pine recently wore a brighter-than-navy suit to a Shanghai press conference for Wonder Woman. He took the look to a two-tone level by rocking a light blue button-down underneath (and flawlessly matched the step-and-repeat, might we add).

6 of 10 Getty

WHITE HOT

Pine arrived at a Star Trek Beyond screening wearing this summer-appropriate look in August 2016. It’s clear that the star was trying to get in one last all-white look before Labor Day, and no doubt it was a bright spot in his red carpet career. He paired the white-hot ensemble with a colorful pocket square and light brown loafers.

7 of 10 Frederick M. Brown/Getty

FINE WINE

In the summer of 2012, Pine gave the red carpet a run for its money in a maroon suit for the premiere of People Like Us. Again, he sported a polka-dot pocket square that perfectly matched his jacket, a white button-down, and brown shoes. The verdict? Nailed it.

8 of 10 Bauer-Griffin/Getty

SUMMER TAN

Later that day, Pine rocked yet another monochrome look—this time, a tan suit with a matching button-down and brown loafers. While a flesh-tone color might be tricky for some guys to pull off, Pine does it well. Like, really well. Other important accessories of note: his still-present Ray-Bans and a coffee. 

9 of 10 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty

NAVY, WITH A TWIST

For the Wonder Woman premiere last week, Pine wore a three-piece navy suit. But if you look carefully, this isn’t just your average navy suit. The textured fabric and tie elevate the outfit and make the hue really pop, while the pocket watch chain evokes the vibe of old Hollywood glamour.   

10 of 10 Getty

BROWN OUT

Trying his hand at a not-so-neutral neutral shade, Pine showed up to the HFPA and InStyle 2017 Golden Globe Award Season Kickoff Party wearing a bold brown double-breasted suit. To tone down the formality of the suit, he sported a casual henley underneath. Meanwhile, his shoes perfectly matched the brown hue of the outfit—and we would expect nothing less.

