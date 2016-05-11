25 Times Chelsea Handler's Dogs Were the Real Stars of Her Instagram

instagram / chelseahandler
Samantha Simon
May 11, 2016 @ 4:30 pm

Chelsea Handler never fails to bring on the LOLs, but the star of Netflix’s new talk show—appropriately titled Chelsea—isn’t the only Handler that keeps us entertained. Her two rescue dogs, Chunk and Tammy, aren’t just cute—they’ve become celebrities in their own right.

Just last week, they carpooled to work with Late Late Show host James Corden in a promo for Chelsea (which hits Netflix today, May 11), and they're making constant appearances on Handler's Instagram. We get excited each and every time the canine pair pops up in our feeds, whether they’re hitting the gym with their mom, showing off their personal pup style, or just looking ridiculously adorable (no filter required). Scroll down for 25 times that Tammy and Chunk were the Handler family’s true Instagram stars.

1 of 25 instagram / chelseahandler

When Chunk proved that he’s a seasoned traveler and gave us new in-flight goals.

2 of 25 instagram / chelseahandler

When Tammy channeled her inner model with her mom.

3 of 25 instagram / chelseahandler

When Chunk was really excited to be on the set of Chelsea’s new show.

4 of 25 instagram / chelseahandler

When Chelsea pretended that Tammy was the bear from The Revenant.

5 of 25 instagram / chelseahandler

When Chunk was too big to be comfortably carried by his mom, but she didn’t care.

6 of 25 instagram / chelseahandler

When Tammy was the ultimate backseat driver.

7 of 25 instagram / chelseahandler

When Chunk made this face and Chelsea tagged him as Miley Cyrus in the photo.

8 of 25 instagram / chelseahandler

When they put in a solid workout by hitting the gym as a family.

9 of 25 instagram / chelseahandler

When Chunk and Chelsea set new matching goals for mom-dog duos everywhere.

10 of 25 instagram / chelseahandler

When they had their “doggy nanny” send Chelsea updates of their day at home.

11 of 25 instagram / chelseahandler

When Chunk sported some stylish sunnies.

12 of 25 instagram / chelseahandler

When Chunk wasn’t quite sure where the water in his pool went.

13 of 25 instagram / chelseahandler

When Tammy wasn’t in the mood for a staring contest with Chelsea.

14 of 25 instagram / chelseahandler

When Chunk went to the gym with Chelsea, again.

15 of 25 instagram / chelseahandler

When Tammy didn’t care that she’s a little too big to be a lap dog.

16 of 25 instagram / chelseahandler

When Chunk graduated to 15-pound weights after putting in all those hours at the gym.

17 of 25 instagram / chelseahandler

When Chunk wasn’t so sure how he felt about waterskiing.

18 of 25 instagram / chelseahandler

When they knew that it was almost time for food (“desperate times,” according to Chelsea).

19 of 25 instagram / chelseahandler

When Chunk was bored while filming one of Chelsea’s Netflix specials.

20 of 25 instagram / chelseahandler

When they were excited for Chelsea to get home.

21 of 25 instagram / chelseahandler

When Chunk pretended to be Little Red Riding Hood.

22 of 25 instagram / chelseahandler

When Chunk was being a bit of a creeper.

23 of 25 instagram / chelseahandler

When they took a break from playing on Chelsea’s iPad for some cuddle time.

24 of 25 instagram / chelseahandler

When Chunk was over having his photo taken while he was just trying to rest.

25 of 25 instagram / chelseahandler

When Chunk “judges,” as Chelsea wrote in the caption of this photo.

