25 Times Chelsea Handler's Dogs Were the Real Stars of Her Instagram

Chelsea Handler never fails to bring on the LOLs, but the star of Netflix’s new talk show—appropriately titled Chelsea—isn’t the only Handler that keeps us entertained. Her two rescue dogs, Chunk and Tammy, aren’t just cute—they’ve become celebrities in their own right.

Just last week, they carpooled to work with Late Late Show host James Corden in a promo for Chelsea (which hits Netflix today, May 11), and they're making constant appearances on Handler's Instagram. We get excited each and every time the canine pair pops up in our feeds, whether they’re hitting the gym with their mom, showing off their personal pup style, or just looking ridiculously adorable (no filter required). Scroll down for 25 times that Tammy and Chunk were the Handler family’s true Instagram stars.