Why You Should Follow Barbie On Instagram

Way before Gigi, Karlie, and Taylor dominated your feed with their squad selfies and glam getaways, there was another leggy blond known for always living her best life—Barbie. And much like the fashion-forward millennials, who’ve quite literally followed in her footsteps, the iconic doll (who turned 58 this year) is keeping up with the times.

In fact, it’s been a progressive couple of years in Barbie World. In 2014, Mattel introduced nearly two dozen “Fashionista” dolls with diverse skin colors, facial structures, eye colors, and hair colors. And last January, the company was praised for becoming more body inclusive too, releasing variations of the doll in tall, petite, and curvy versions.

Petra Rajnicova/Mattel

The other major Barbie milestone of late? When she joined Instagram ensuring that, yes, even as an adult, you can still live vicariously through her perfectly manicured milieu. Though she’s still pretty new to the gram game, she’s caught on fast. Like 1.8 million followers, fast.

RELATED: See Barbie's Fashion Transformation

VIDEO: Gigi Hadid's New Barbie Doll Has Us Doing Double Takes

And now, much like Kim Kardashian West and her tome of selfies, Barbie has released her very own Insta compilation coffee table book, The Art of @BarbieStyle ($50; assouline.com), featuring some of her all-time best grams. From the #shoesday snaps of her sparkly pink pumps (what else?) to her travel diaries (Malibu, London, N.Y.C., repeat), not to mention her constant rotation of designer collabs (Jeremy Scott, Marni), it turns out Barbie’s feed is just as inspired as your 10-year-old self wants it to be.

Courtesy Mattel

Fitting, since that's the very reason Barbie creator Ruth Handler dreamed her up in the first place. “My whole philosophy of Barbie was that a little girl could be anything she wanted to be,” Handler once said of the doll that has held virtually every job from firefighter to the President of the United States. “Barbie always represented the fact that a woman had choices.” That alone is worth a follow.

Feeling empowered and inspired by the @girlgazeproject at @annenbergspace! It celebrates the next generation of female photographers. 💗 #girlgaze #aframeofmind #barbie #barbiestyle A post shared by Barbie® (@barbiestyle) on Jan 27, 2017 at 9:22am PST

The Art of @BarbieStyle is available now at assouline.com.