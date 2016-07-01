10 Buzzy Books InStyle Editors Are Reading Over Fourth of July Weekend

Claire Stern
Jul 01, 2016 @ 3:30 pm

The Fourth of July conjures up images of sparklers and fireworks, but for those of us who appreciate a juicy read, the long weekend signifies the optimal time to sit back, relax, and crack open that book that's been gathering dust on your shelf ever since summer started. If you need a recommendation (or 10), we asked InStyle's resident bookworms what they're packing in their beach bag over the holiday. From Emma Cline's much-hyped debut to a modern retelling of Pride and Prejudice, here's what we'll be paging through—and you should be, too.

Want to join the conversation? Post a #bookstagram using the hashtag #instylebookclub with your thoughts and reflections.

Modern Lovers by Emma Straub

“Like last year’s Vacationers (which I loved), this book revolves around several tightly connected families, parents, and teens who have grown up and old together. Straub peels aways layers to look at long-term marriages and young budding love from many different angles. But what I love most about the book is its characters, who you can’t help but like despite their flaws. It’s also set in Ditmas Park, Brooklyn, which has its own charms and allure. I just want to hang with them all day.”—Angela Matusik, Director of Branded Content Strategy

My Brilliant Friend by Elena Ferrante

“I’ve had this at the top of my must-read list for a while now. I have seen no less than eight people on the subway reading it this month, which is a sign that it’s got to be worth the hype. It's the first in a four-book series covering the insights, particularities, emotions, torments, and joys of being a woman, being in love, and being alive—my idea of the perfect read!”—Elana Zajdman, Accessories Editor

The Girls by Emma Cline

“The advance buzz for this book has been off the charts. In case you haven’t already heard, it’s based loosely on the infamous Manson family murders (apparently the 27-year-old author was fascinated by the real-life events, even though she was born well after the 1960s). I’m hoping it lives up to expectations. So far, I’m already casting the film adaptation in my head—my money’s on Emile Hirsch to play Russell, the charismatic buckskin-wearing cult leader.”—Claire Stern, Associate Editor

Rich and Pretty by Rumaan Alam

“I’m heading to the Poconos for the holiday and am looking forward to having a long, lazy weekend with lots of downtime. I’m excited to catch up on my reading with Rumaan Alam’s new book, which follows two New York women and their evolving friendship, now that they are in their thirties and no longer teens.”—Sheryl George, Beauty Editor

Prisoners of Geography by Tim Marshall

“It seems intuitive, but I’ve never thought about how geography can affect how a country deals with its neighbors. I hear this one is a must-read to understand how our politics are often determined by our own natural resources.”—Sam Broekema, Accessories Director

Big Girls Don’t Cry by Rebecca Traister

“I picked up Rebecca Traister’s Big Girls Don’t Cry not long after it was published back in 2010, but have been weirdly superstitious about choosing the right time to start it. Now, with the election heating up and Hillary clinching the democratic nomination, it feels like the perfect moment. I think it’ll be really interesting to read in light of all that’s happened since the 2008 election.”—Leigh Belz Ray, Features and News Director

Valley of the Dolls by Jacqueline Susann

“I’ll be reading Valley of the Dolls because InStyle is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its publication in July. I’ve seen the movie, but never read the book, and we all know the book is always better than the movie, so…”—Jennifer Merritt, Deputy Editor

Invincible Summer by Alice Adams

“I’m carving out some time to read Invincible Summer by Alice Adams, which follows a group of college girlfriends over the course of 20 years. I’m gearing up to spend time with some of my own college friends this summer, so I love the theme of how friendships can change and evolve over time. Cue the nostalgia!”—Christina Shanahan, Senior Editor

The Perfect Find by Tia Williams

“This juicy page-turner is the ultimate beach read. I’m so invested in the characters and I know I’ll be thinking about them long after the last page. I also love how the main character is over 40 and the chemistry is so steamy!”—Selene Milano, InStyle.com Senior Beauty Editor

Eligible by Curtis Sittenfeld

“After reading—and watching—Pride and Prejudice countless times over the years, I’ve been dying to get my hands on Eligible, a modern retelling of the Jane Austen classic. I love the original, but I think I’ll relate even more to this version, which follows Liz Bennet, a N.Y.C.-based magazine writer as she returns to her childhood home in Ohio, where I just so happen to be spending my three-day weekend. Even more fitting for the holiday? Liz’s storied meet-cute with Mr. Darcy takes place at a Fourth of July BBQ.”—Jennifer Ferrise, Associate Editor

