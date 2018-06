Summer Reads

There's a certain sexiness that goes along well with the "nerd factor." It calls for good conversation when something so formulaic can bring a wittiness to such a topic as "solar drama." ( barnesandnoble.com I love stories about new beginnings and the romanticizing that comes along with it. The story has a similar spins that mirror with my move to N.Y.C. The ups, downs, and the reality. It's always nice to connect with a character and have those "right?!" moments. ( barnesandnoble.com This book is next on my hit-list. It sparked my curiosity with its tease into the raw world of journalism. I love a good period piece and this seems it may just bring that along with a quirky BTS factor. But in all honesty, I just saw a cute guy on the train reading it which sparked the impulse buy. Guilty! ( barnesandnoble.com I also plan on re-reading LAMB by Christopher Moore this Summer. Was a hilarious book. Except this time I'll pretend Susan Sarandon is narrating it. Would add a cheeky twist, no? ( barnesandnoble.com