6 Books You Should Read Before They Become Movies This Summer

If you fancy yourself a bookworm, then you know how exciting it is when one of your favorite novels gets made into a movie. Whether you choose to read on a digital tablet or prefer real, turnable pages in your hands, it's thrilling to see characters and storylines you've imagined in your head play out on the big screen. 

So when we realized just how many book-to-film adaptations are being released in the months ahead, we compiled them all in a neat little list so you can get to reading. The upcoming film slate includes comedies, dramas, dystopian thrillers, non-fiction, and the beloved young adult genre, so there's a little something for every type of book reader. Keep scrolling to find out which books you need to order ASAP.

ON CHESIL BEACH

Oscar-nominated actress Saoirse Ronan and Billy Howle star as newlyweds Florence Ponting and Edward Mayhew in this film based on Ian McEwan's critically-acclaimed novel of the same name. Florence, terrified of sexual intimacy, refuses to consummate her union with Edward on their honeymoon, and the couple decides to annul their marriage. Heartbreakingly, they spend the rest of their lives thinking of each other. See it in theaters May 18.

FAHRENHEIT 451

If you didn't read Fahrenheit 451 in high school, did you even go to high school? Ray Bradbury's classic dystopian novel is getting the big screen treatment with Michael B. Jordan starring as the lead character, Guy Montag. Books have been outlawed, and Montag has been tasked with the duty of burning them, but it's only a matter of time before he starts to question everything he knows. Debuting May 19 on HBO, Michael Shannon and Sofia Boutella also star. 

DON'T WORRY, HE WON'T GET FAR ON FOOT

For those who like a true story, DWHWGFOF (how's that for an acronym?) is based on the autobiography of famous quadriplegic cartoonist John Callahan. Joaquin Phoenix stars as Callahan, who is left wheelchair-bound when he and his friend drive drunk after an all-night bender. With the help of a sponsor (Jonah Hill) and his girlfriend (Rooney Mara—also his GF in real life), he enters rehab and discovers a talent for cartoon drawing, which leads him to international fame. Catch it in theaters July 13.

THE DARKEST MINDS

Hitting theaters Aug. 3, this sci-fi flick is based on Alexandra Bracken's YA novel of the same name about a plague that wipes out almost all of the world's children. The ones spared are left with special powers, many of which can't be controlled, and are sent to government camps for "rehabilitation." Amandla Stenberg is 16-year-old Ruby, one of the most powerful of her kind, who escapes from her camp and joins a rebellion group. Mandy Moore and Gwendoline Christie also star.

BlacKkKlansman

In theaters Aug. 10, this film is adapted from the book Black Klansman by Ron Stallworth. The crime thriller tells the true story of Stallworth, a black detective in Colorado in the late '70s who answers an ad in the paper recruiting new members to join the Ku Klux Klan. Out of curiosity, he responds to the ad, and when his inquiry is answered, a massive undercover operation ensues. Directed by Spike Lee, John David Washington stars as Stallworth alongside Adam Driver, Laura Harrier, and Topher Grace, who plays David Duke.

CRAZY RICH ASIANS

It's hard to put into words just how excited we are for this film (seriously, we can't stop watching the trailer). Based on Kevin Kwan's wildly popular novel of the same name, we guarantee you haven't seen rich until you meet Nick Young (played by Henry Golding) and the massive, intertwined, insanely wealthy network he comes from in Singapore. The storyline follows him and his American girlfriend, Rachel Chu (Constance Wu), who hasn't the slightest inkling of her BF's privileged background, as they travel back to Singapore for Nick's best friend's wedding. Rachel is in for the rudest awakening of her life. Crazy Rich Asians hits theaters Aug. 17.

