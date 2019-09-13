9 Books to Read This September

Image zoom Courtesy

September is here, and so is the sequel to The Handmaid's Tale! Check out the best and most anticipated books of the month below.

The World That We Knew (Sept. 24)

Set in Nazi-occupied France, Alice Hoffman's latest blends history and magical realism to form an unforgettable tale.

The Testaments (Sept. 10)

Margaret Atwood's long-awaited sequel to her 1985 classic transports us back to Gilead, 15 years after the events of The Handmaid's Tale have transpired.

The Last Séance (Sept. 24)

What better way to pre-game for Halloween than with a compilation of spooky stories from none other than Agatha Christie?

The Secrets We Kept (Sept. 3)

A September pick from Reese Witherspoon herself, Lara Prescott's debut novel follows two secretaries as they're tasked with smuggling Doctor Zhivago out of the USSR during the Cold War.

The Nobodies (Sept. 10)

Liza Palmer's latest follows Joan, a 30-something journalist whose new job as a copywriter may have unwittingly opened the door to the story of a lifetime.

Red at the Bone (Sept. 17)

Jaqueline Woodson's most recent novel is, in keeping with her legacy, a masterwork of prose. The Brooklyn-set story toggles between time and the perspectives of members of 16-year-old Melody's extended family.

Generation Friends (Sept. 17)

In anticipation of the sitcom's 25th anniversary, Saul Austerlitz gives a comprehensive behind-the-scenes look at everyone's favorite show.

Dominicana (Sept. 3)

Angie Cruz's latest follows young Ana, who immigrates to America from the Dominican Republic in 1965 out of a sense of duty. Stuck in a loveless marriage with a much older man in N.Y.C., her husband's return to the DR could change everything for the reluctant Ana.

Year of the Monkey (Sept. 24)

Patti Smith's latest memoir trails the performer as she journeys along the west coast.