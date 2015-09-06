InStyle Book Club: 9 September Titles You Won't Be Able to Put Down

After six years, Lisbeth Salander and Mikael Blomkvist have returned to our good graces. Picking up where the late Stieg Larson’s hit Millennium series left off, author David Lagercrantz continues the adventures of the brilliant Salander and her journalist counterpart, but this time there’s more at stake than ever: When Blomvkist receives a phone call from a renowned Swedish scientist claiming to have crucial and potentially dangerous information concerning the United States, he turns to Salander for help only to discover she too is on the case. As they reunite to track down the truth, it becomes clear that the information they’re so desperate to find is worth killing for.

